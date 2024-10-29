Tuesday, October 29, 2024
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Newgen Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-code Application Platforms Fifth Time in a Row

By NCN News Network
0
82
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

Newgen Software, a global provider of AI-enabled end-to-end automation at scale, has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP). The report evaluated its flagship digital transformation platform, NewgenONE. The report evaluated 13 low-code application platform providers and recognized Newgen for the fifth time in a row.

As per Gartner, “The enterprise LCAPs included in this research demonstrate successful adoption for business application delivery in all use cases and every business vertical.”

Newgen primarily targets large and midsize enterprises in the banking, insurance, government and healthcare industries. Owing to its heritage, Newgen has strong capabilities for Intelligent Document Processing and document management. It has further enhanced its OCR and NLP capabilities using the Marvin GenAI tools.

Mr. Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.
Mr. Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

Being recognized for the fifth consecutive year in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP), we feel, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Mr. Virender Jeet, CEO at Newgen Software.At Newgen, our mission is to drive transformative growth for businesses worldwide by simplifying complex workflows and embedding agility at the core of operations. We empower enterprises to not only navigate but thrive in the ever-evolving market and regulatory environments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Newgen

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 96
- Advertisement -
Previous article
BPE Showcases Data Center Solutions at Dubai Cloud and Datacenter Convention
Next article
AMD Radeon Offers Incredible Performance in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative