Newgen Recognized in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for Third Year in a Row

- Advertisement - -

Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, announced that NewgenONE has been positioned as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. The report evaluated 17 low code application platform providers and recognized Newgen for the third time in a row.

“An Enterprise Low-Code Application Platform is an application platform that is used to rapidly develop and deploy custom applications by abstracting and minimizing or replacing the coding needed in development. At a minimum, an LCAP must include low-code capabilities (such as a model-driven or graphical programming approach with scripting) to develop a complete application, support for developing applications consisting of user interfaces, business logic, workflow and data services, and simplified application test, deployment and management,” per Gartner.

Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

“We believe this recognition from Gartner further validates our capabilities to empower enterprises by automating complex process and managing content at scale. Using Newgen’s Low Code Platform based on a modern architecture of microservices and AI/ML, we will continue to innovate for customers,” said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.