Newgen Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in IDC MarketScape Reports for its Intelligent CCM and Automated Document Generation CCM

By NCN News Network
Newgen Software, a global provider of AI-enabled digital transformation platform, has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in two IDC MarketScape reports – IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Customer Communications Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51359124, December 2024) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Automated Document Generation and Customer Communication Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52111324, December 2024).

Newgen’s product is the  NewgenONE OmniOMS platform, also known as customer communications management (CCM). The platform has enabled leading organizations to manage complex communications and operate smarter and faster. The IDC MarketScape for Automated Document Generation CCM noted, “Newgen Generative AI capabilities empower users to easily create highly customized forms with a variety of components, including rich text areas, grids, image carousels, and navigational elements while also supporting custom CSS for branding and survey-based form building.” The report said, “Newgen delivers highly personalized user journeys and real-time conversational support, leveraging advanced algorithms to understand individual preferences, generate forms, and derive language translations.”

The IDC MarketScape for Intelligent CCM noted, “With a commitment to responsible AI, the Newgen AI-powered platform delivers highly personalized user journeys and real-time conversational support, leveraging advanced algorithms to understand individual preferences, generate forms, and derive language translations.”

Ms. Runki Goswami, Global Head of Marketing, Newgen Software

“Modern customers expect timely, relevant, and accurate communication through their preferred channels. One flawed experience can undermine their loyalty. With NewgenONE OmniOMS, integrated with the power of GenAI, we empower our customers to design effective, customer-friendly, and relevant communication. We believe being recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report further validates our commitment to driving continuous innovation and making a meaningful impact on customer success,” said Ms. Runki Goswami, Global Head of Marketing, Newgen Software.

According to the IDC MarketScape for Intelligent CCM, “Midmarket or enterprise organizations that seek a robust and scalable solution with strong native AI features and intelligent forms for managing complex communication networks and journeys should consider Newgen.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Newgen Software

