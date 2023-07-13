New Services Accelerate Customer Value of Microsoft Technologies

- Advertisement - -

The world continues to depend on technology to drive innovation that fosters creative solutions and new market opportunities. What’s more important than innovating in times of uncertainty? Maximizing the business outcomes achieved with technology.

However, many organizations lack the skills and means to do so. Earlier this year, Dell commissioned a study conducted by Forrester Consulting, finding that 75% of IT decision makers surveyed need external expertise to achieve specific outcomes, and 69% cited a lack of sufficient resources or expertise to realize the full value of their technology purchases.

Another recent study by Dell Technologies titled Innovation Index revealed that while organizations consider innovation a top priority, complexity emerges as the primary obstacle, with perceived difficulties in driving a seamless business-IT relationship. The research polled 6,600 IT and business decision-makers across 45-plus countries.

The data is clear – customers need professional services to realize the full value of their technology investments. To address these challenges for our customers who leverage Microsoft technologies, Dell is introducing an enhanced portfolio of services for multicloud, modern workforce, applications & data and resiliency & security solutions.

Chuah Yeow Chong, Vice President for Services Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan, Dell Technologies.

“Organizations in APJ demonstrate immense innovation potential with 84% actively pursuing technologies to fuel their goals. However, perceived complexity and the fear of failure may create an innovation bottleneck,” said Chuah Yeow Chong, Vice President for Services Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan, Dell Technologies. “Our new array of IT services will enable our customers to get the most from their Microsoft technologies. These offers are designed to help organizations enhance their productivity, accelerate innovation momentum, and drive strong business outcomes.”

The new offers for advisory, implementation, modernization, security, and management bolster Dell’s portfolio of Microsoft services.

Multicloud

Driving innovation and business impact with Microsoft Azure requires the right balance of technologies and processes optimized for unique business needs. Dell’s new multicloud services are designed to help businesses take full advantage of Microsoft Azure features. This includes running containers & workloads natively in Azure, utilizing Azure Stack HCI for hybrid, multicloud and edge use cases, and expanding their VMware footprint to the Azure cloud.

Modern Workforce

Dell is regularly recognized with Microsoft Partner of the Year awards for deploying and managing Windows devices and excels in streamlining business processes and boosting productivity. New modern workforce services complement a robust set of existing solutions to help businesses create a personalized and secure hybrid work environment. Dell now offers advisory service subscriptions for Microsoft 365 or Dynamics 365, which provide versatile, cost-effective access to Dell’s experts to maximize ROI.

Applications & Data

Enabling developers to drive new business value requires harnessing cloud-native development practices, optimizing applications for the cloud, and leveraging the power of advanced analytics. Dell’s new implementation services empower customers to modernize applications for Microsoft Azure, leverage AI-driven advanced data analytics and cloud databases, and deliver faster, more reliable, and secure applications. One example is Dell’s new DevSecOps Implementation Services on Microsoft Azure, which embeds security within DevOps pipelines using features of Microsoft Azure and GitHub.

Resiliency & Security

It’s essential that resiliency policies are applied to workloads, applications, and data across the IT ecosystem. Dell’s new backup and cyber recovery services for Microsoft Azure enhance the resiliency posture for customers and increase confidence in their ability to restore from accidental deletion, corruption and cyberattacks. Dell’s incident response team has a 97% success rate in helping customers recover after experiencing a cyber event. Additionally, Dell is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association with many security-related advanced specializations and competency achievements.

The Power of Partnership

Dell and Microsoft have been co-innovating and partnering for more than 35 years. Dell’s new services build on a successful history with Microsoft across infrastructure, software, security, digital experience, advisory and adoption/change management services.

David Smith, Vice President of channel sales at Microsoft.

“We are excited to partner with Dell as they transform their Microsoft Services practice to deliver differentiated solution plays to drive innovation with our joint customers,” said David Smith, Vice President of channel sales at Microsoft.

Microsoft awarded Dell the 2023 Partner of the Year awards for the Device (management) and FastTrack Ready categories for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions. Dell has won dozens of partner awards from Microsoft, which recognize partners who have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices. Microsoft also awarded Dell the Solutions Partner Designation after validating the capabilities and customer success across all Microsoft Cloud solution areas.

Dell’s new services empower Microsoft customers to focus on productivity and business outcomes. Our expansive portfolio of professional services leverages modern, easy-to-consume, and increasingly automated solutions that drive improved business value from technology investments.

