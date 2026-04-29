New research could empower people without AI expertise to help create trustworthy AI applications – University of Glasgow

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Involving people without AI expertise in the development and evaluation of artificial intelligence applications could help create better, fairer and more trustworthy automated decision-making systems, new research suggests.

Researchers from UK universities will present a paper at the ACM Computer-Human Interaction (CHI 2026) conference in Barcelona, outlining how ‘participatory AI auditing’ could improve AI decision-making and help address bias in automated systems.

By involving a wider group of people in the early stages of development, participatory audits aim to identify potential harms before they occur. While participants may lack technical knowledge, they can offer valuable insights into social and ethical considerations that traditional audits may overlook. The research also shows that people without AI expertise are keen to contribute from the earliest stages, although they require appropriate support and tools to provide useful feedback.

Professor Simone Stumpf, of the University of Glasgow’s School of Computing Science and the project’s lead investigator said, “Around the world, decisions made by governments, financial institutions and across the private sector are increasingly being made by AI, and the use of AI applications is likely to expand in the years to come.”

“Regulations like the European Union’s AI Act are seeking to limit the harms that badly-designed AI applications could inflict. Our research aims to provide a systematic framework and tools to help people without AI expertise use their lived experience to identify and report those harms through participatory audits, and ultimately be more involved in creating more trustworthy AI systems.”

The findings are based on co-design workshops with 17 participants without AI expertise, including patient representatives, teachers and parents, who were tasked with auditing two AI applications designed for healthcare and education.

The first application, SPARRA (Scottish Patients at Risk of Readmission and Admission), is used by NHS Scotland to predict which patients are likely to require hospital treatment. The second, the School Attachment Monitor (SAM), is a prototype developed at the University of Glasgow to analyse children’s speech and assess caregiver relationships.

Participants were asked to identify potential impacts, determine how those impacts should be measured, and suggest how audit tools could work. Each participant felt strongly that people affected by AI applications should be involved throughout development, ideally beginning at the design stage and continuing through the full process.

They emphasised the need for transparency, including clear explanations of the application’s purpose and information about who is conducting the audit. They also highlighted that audits should capture both positive and negative impacts, and allow for outcomes that are not strictly binary.

Dr. Eva Fringi, one of the study’s first authors said, “The participants were able to easily identify potential problems, sometimes highlighting issues which didn’t seem to have been considered by developers. They struggled to consider how those impacts could be measured, but responded positively to step-by-step prompts and examples, suggesting they can provide useful feedback when adequately supported.”

The researchers note that while participants could identify risks and impacts, they found it more challenging to determine how those impacts should be measured, highlighting the importance of developing tools and frameworks to guide non-experts through the audit process.

Dr. Patrizia Di Campli San Vito, co-author of the paper

Dr. Patrizia Di Campli San Vito, co-author of the paper said, “What participatory auditing offers is a potential new selling point for AI: this application has been vetted by a diverse range of people right from the start, making it much safer and more reliable than software developed with a philosophy of ‘move fast and break things.”

“We hope that this research will help pave the way for building trustworthy AI applications designed to make the best possible decisions.”

Researchers from the Universities of Sheffield, Stirling, Strathclyde and York contributed to the work. The paper, titled “Empowering Stakeholders with Participatory Auditing of Predictive AI: Perspectives from End-Users and Decision Subjects without AI Expertise,” will be presented at CHI 2026 in Barcelona on Thursday, 16 April. The research was supported by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) through Responsible AI UK.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Glasgow

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