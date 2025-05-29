New Relic Unveils Integration with the GitHub Copilot Coding Agent to Accelerate Innovation and Automate Reliability

- Advertisement -

New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, announced an integration of its AI-strengthened technology with the latest agentic capability of GitHub Copilot called coding agent. The powerful integration transforms the traditional, manual approach to change validation and incident response. It gives enterprises a solution for software development that leverages AI to establish a virtuous cycle of continuous improvement. When intelligent agents automatically take steps to ensure application health, enterprises experience increased system reliability and developer productivity.

Mr. Manav Khurana, Chief Product Officer, New Relic

“Agentic AI is poised to be a transformative technology for enterprise software developers and engineers, who are facing intense pressure to ship more innovations at a faster pace without sacrificing quality and reliability,” said Mr. Manav Khurana, Chief Product Officer, New Relic. “With the innovative integration of New Relic’s intelligent observability technology with GitHub Copilot coding agent, we are closing the loop on ensuring continued application health. Together with our long-time partner GitHub, we are providing a new, agentic way for modern software development that uses the power of agentic AI to transform the way enterprises innovate.”

Our integrated solution automates critical end-to-end processes to reduce time, enhance productivity, and increase system reliability

The integration of New Relic AI and GitHub Copilot coding agent has created a cutting-edge development solution that features proactive monitoring, automated issue creation, expedited code repair, and validation and resolution. Within the solution, New Relic monitors code deployments to automatically detect performance issues stemming from changes. Upon identifying a problem, New Relic pinpoints the root cause and automatically creates a comprehensive GitHub issue with all the related, necessary context. Upon inspecting the issue, a developer can decide that the issue context is sufficient and assign it to GitHub Copilot. GitHub Copilot then analyzes the GitHub issue, drafts a fix, and submits a draft pull request for human review. New Relic validates the correction post-merge, completing the cycle.

Key benefits of the integrated solution include:

Reduced time to resolution – Automates detection and validation processes to address issues faster than ever.

– Automates detection and validation processes to address issues faster than ever. Improved developer productivity – Empowers engineers to focus on high-impact innovation rather than manual troubleshooting.

– Empowers engineers to focus on high-impact innovation rather than manual troubleshooting. Enhanced system reliability – Quickly resolves performance issues to ensure seamless user experiences.

– Quickly resolves performance issues to ensure seamless user experiences. Accelerated innovation – Facilitates faster, safer deployment cycles to keep your teams moving forward.

Ms. Julia Liuson, President, Developer Division, MSFT

“Millions of organizations rely on GitHub every day for software delivery. Our integrations with key partners like New Relic are instrumental in making our tools that much more scalable, reliable and intelligent,” said Ms. Julia Liuson, President, Developer Division, MSFT. “Together with key partners like New Relic we provide developers valuable insights and automation to enhance Agentic DevOps, driving innovation and efficiency across the software lifecycle.”

GitHub Copilot coding agent integration expands New Relic’s partnership with Microsoft and GitHub

New Relic’s agentic AI integrations bring critical observability data and intelligent recommendations across the business and tech ecosystem. The company’s new integration with GitHub Copilot coding agent works alongside the existing GitHub Copilot extension to help engineers get faster feedback on their code and prevent issues from disrupting business.

Availability

The integration is now available through New Relic as a limited preview for eligible accounts that are also Copilot Pro+ or Copilot Enterprise users.

GitHub Copilot coding agent is available as a preview to GitHub Copilot Enterprise customers and GitHub Copilot Pro+ users.

