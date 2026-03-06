New Relic Launches Agentic Platform, a No-code Solution to Build and Govern Custom AI Agents for Observability at Scale

- Advertisement -

New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, announced enterprise-grade Agentic Platform capabilities that enable organizations to build, deploy, and manage a full spectrum of AI agents and agentic workflows, from simple, single-task automations to sophisticated agentic workflows. With an intuitive no-code builder for domain experts, New Relic’s Agentic Platform empowers enterprises to intelligently automate a wide range of processes, leading to a significant reduction in manual toil, faster incident resolution, and improved operational resilience.

Mr. Brian Emerson, Chief Product Officer, New Relic

“As software complexity outpaces human ability to manage it, businesses recognize agentic AI is the solution but run into a talent and trust wall during complex implementations,” said Mr. Brian Emerson, Chief Product Officer, New Relic. “Our enterprise-grade Agentic Platform caters to the needs of both domain experts and technical operators, democratizing AI for the entire organization. We’re eliminating the barriers that keep true AI-driven automation out of reach and allowing teams to confidently create a custom, autonomous AI workforce to augment their teams.”

Custom-built agents execute complex investigations and remediations with minimal human intervention

As application complexity outpaces traditional automation, many rule-based systems are falling short—leaving teams trapped in a cycle of manual toil and operational friction. Engineers lose 33% of their time to reactive firefighting, preventing them from focusing on innovation or feature development. Agentic AI is increasingly seen as the solution, as Gartner predicts 40% of enterprise apps will feature AI agents by 2026. However, organizations are facing a lack of expertise to build AI agents and the challenge of scaling from simple tasks to dynamic, multi-step processes without standardized testing and validation.

The New Relic Agentic Platform is a game-changer for organizations struggling to reduce manual toil. Designed specifically for enterprise production environments, it allows teams to build, deploy, and manage a full spectrum of agents that move operations from passive observation to active task execution. It acts as a unified operations center that coordinates the automation lifecycle, allowing domain experts like SREs and Ops leads to capture knowledge and data in visual agents. Unlike standalone AI assistants or fixed automation scripts, New Relic’s Agentic Platform delivers the secure foundation and governance necessary to resolve incidents 24/7.

“Agentic AI is now a boardroom conversation as executives face relentless pressure to decrease manual toil and accelerate growth. For developers, SREs and DevOps teams, the opportunity for agentic automation is clear: it’s about moving from reactive monitoring to autonomous resolution,” said Mr. Stephen Elliot, Group Vice President at IDC. “The real winners will be enterprises that deploy these agents within a robust governance framework. Those who can ensure agents make accurate, compliant decisions at scale will revolutionize their observability strategies and unlock a new level of operational efficiency.”

The Agentic Platform delivers:

No-code agent builder: A drag-and-drop tool enables SREs and operations leaders to capture institutional knowledge and design workflows visually, creating agents without coding.

Enables New Relic AI agents to handle multi-step “reasoning” and adapt to novel or complex failure scenarios using dynamic logic and advanced “reasoning.” Unified AI orchestration: Centralized command center to control, manage and coordinate agents at scale.

The Agentic Platform supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for secure tool access, integrates natively with New Relic Workflow Automation, and provides enterprise-grade governance through fine grained Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) and audit logging. To guarantee reliability, a built-in evaluation engine continuously tests agent performance, building the trust necessary for autonomous action.

Availability

The New Relic Agentic Platform is now available in preview to customers as part of the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform.

