New Relic Grok – Generative AI Observability Assistant Launched

New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced New Relic Grok, the world’s first generative AI assistant for observability. New Relic Grok reduces the toil of manually sifting through data, makes observability accessible to all regardless of prior experience, and unlocks insights from any telemetry data source. Leveraging OpenAI’s large language models (LLMs) and New Relic’s unified telemetry data platform, New Relic Grok allows engineers to use natural language prompts to perform tasks previously done via traditional user interfaces—setup instrumentation, troubleshoot issues, build reports, manage accounts, and more. This accelerates New Relic customers’ efforts to consolidate telemetry data in its platform, increases the volume of queries that uncover insights, and enables new teams to adopt observability.

“Generative AI is a technological paradigm shift that will transform how software is developed and maintained,” said IDC Group Vice President Stephen Elliot. “Winning solutions should go beyond chatbots and language processors to holistic intelligence solutions that provide a single source of truth, break down silos, and ensure knowledge workers work smarter and deliver clear business results.”

“Ever since we invented cloud APM in 2008, we have pioneered innovations years ahead of competitors. New Relic Grok is the continuation of this DNA and defines how generative AI will transform our industry,” said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. “New Relic Grok makes observability dramatically simpler, democratizes access to instant insights, and helps engineering teams realize the true potential of observability.”

“India’s IT industry is at the forefront of technological innovation and makes a significant contribution to the country’s growth. However, software delivery processes are becoming faster and more automated, and the process of innovation is becoming more complex; making it difficult for engineers to identify issues when they arise,” said Ganesh Narasimhadevara, Principal Technologist, APJ, New Relic.

“New Relic Grok has the potential to revolutionise the way engineers work by enabling them to effectively utilise the power of generative AI within the New Relic platform, so they can spend less time troubleshooting, and more time building incredible products and customer experiences.”

Engineers rely on observability to run digital businesses and gain real-time insights into operations, system health, and customer experience. However, they are faced with mountains of siloed telemetry data, a lack of familiarity with increasingly complex systems, and hard-to-use troubleshooting interfaces. New Relic Grok aims to address these hurdles. It serves high-quality insights by deploying generative AI to a hyper scaled and unified telemetry data source, enables engineers to easily understand complex systems, and makes observability accessible to every engineer regardless of prior experience. As the vision of generative AI is realized, it fuels tool and data consolidation onto New Relic, the only platform that runs on a unified data source for all telemetry from all services monitored. New Relic Grok will allow all engineers to:

Setup instrumentation and monitoring: Identify instrumentation gaps and provide instructions on instrumenting services, set up missing alerts, and automate alerts using Terraform.

Isolate the root cause: Use chat to ask anything, such as “Why is my service not working?,” and New Relic Grok will analyze piles of telemetry data and recent changes to identify the root cause.

Debug code-level issues: With CodeStream and errors inbox, New Relic Grok automatically pinpoints code-level errors in the IDE and analyzes code, stack traces, and production telemetry to suggest fixes.

Generate reports and dashboards: With just a few words, anyone can generate a system or app health report complete with anomalies, issues, and recent deployments. No more trying to filter dashboards.

Natural language queries: Use plain language (in more than 50 languages) to craft analysis queries and translate query results into simple explanations for easy sharing with all teams, including executives.

Manage admin tasks: Let New Relic Grok manage your account, users and user access, data retention rules, usage, billing, and more.

