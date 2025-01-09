New Relic Announces Ved Antani as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director of Hyderabad Innovation Center

- Advertisement -

New Relic, the Intelligent Observability Platform, announced the appointment of Mr. Ved Antani as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director of the Hyderabad Innovation Center. Antani’s role is an integral part of New Relic’s commitment to expanding its operations in the region. His responsibilities include scaling top engineering talent, further enhancing a vibrant workplace culture, and contributing to the growth of broader business functions in India.

Extensive technical leadership experience to support rapid growth

Antani was a long-standing New Relic customer with 15+ years experience in driving scalable platform and product development across eCommerce, gaming, and enterprise technologies. The newly created role will focus on fostering and attracting key engineering talent, while contributing to the growth of broader business functions.

Prior to New Relic, Antani served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at BetterPlace, and Managing Director of Twilio India. He has also held senior growth and engineering leadership roles at SendGrid, JioCinema, Myntra and Electronic Arts.

“Ved’s unique blend of technical expertise, visionary leadership, and operational excellence make him an exceptional choice to help lead the Hyderabad Innovation Center and contribute to our growth in India,” said Mr. Siva Padisetty, Chief Technology Officer, New Relic. “His ability to scale high-performing teams and deliver innovative customer-first solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to empower engineers and drive success across our global business.”

Antani joins a strong leadership team in India, including Rohit Ramanand, a former Walmart technical leader serving as GVP of Engineering, along with several recent senior additions across the product, finance, and HR functions. Together, they will drive New Relic’s continued growth and innovation regionally.

“I am proud to be a leader on the New Relic India team and to help further the company’s vision to eliminate digital interruptions with intelligent observability. It aligns with my passion to create technology that leverages AI to drive innovation and foster meaningful change across the enterprise,” said Mr. Ved Antani, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director, New Relic. “I am excited to lead the Hyderabad Innovation Center, which is a powerhouse of talent and innovation, and is playing a key role in delivering world class digital experiences to customers around the world.”

Since entering the India market in 2020, New Relic has seen remarkable growth, making the subcontinent its fastest growing market in Asia. Antani’s appointment marks another milestone, following an impressive 2024 for the company. The Bengaluru office, opened in March 2022, has expanded rapidly, with the team growing by approximately 400% over the past year. Similarly, the Hyderabad Innovation Center, launched in May 2024, relocated to a larger facility in December to support its capacity of 500+ team members.

