New Relic Announces One-Step Observability for Kubernetes to Deliver Automatic Instrumentation and Insights

- Advertisement -

New Relic, the Intelligent Observability Platform, announced one-step observability for Kubernetes, addressing key monitoring challenges developers face in managing dynamic Kubernetes environments. New Relic automatically instruments APM with Kubernetes deployments, eliminating the need for additional configurations. It provides AI-strengthened insights and out-of-the box dashboards and views to manage Kubernetes workloads faster—ultimately speeding up incident resolution and improving developer productivity.

Solving Kubernetes observability challenges with one-step instrumentation

Kubernetes is an open-source system for automating the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. Kubernetes is increasingly popular for driving innovation and cost efficiency and as an enabler for organizations embracing microservices architectures, helping engineers to spin containers up and down as needed. However, monitoring the performance of applications deployed on Kubernetes pose challenges and require developer and platform teams to install APM and Kubernetes integrations separately to achieve observability across applications and Kubernetes clusters—often a cumbersome and time-consuming process. New Relic offers intelligent observability that automatically instruments APM with Kubernetes while providing AI-strengthened insights.

Purpose-built for faster, smarter performance monitoring

New Relic provides complete visibility across applications and Kubernetes workloads, enabling teams to quickly identify and resolve issues. This results in maximum uptime, reliability, and performance—boosting customer satisfaction and ultimately driving revenue for the business.

Key features and benefits include:

One-step instrumentation : Enables rapid instrumentation and simplified management across teams by automating APM instrumentation with Kubernetes deployments—eliminating the need for code changes.





: Enables rapid instrumentation and simplified management across teams by automating APM instrumentation with Kubernetes deployments—eliminating the need for code changes. AI-strengthened out-of-the-box insights: Pre-configured Kubernetes UI, alerts, and troubleshooting capabilities allows teams to correlate application and Kubernetes data on a unified interface to quickly identify and resolve performance issues.

Native support for OpenTelemetry (OTel) and Prometheus: Unifies OTel-instrumented Kubernetes clusters and Prometheus-instrumented hosts alongside all telemetry data to eliminate fragmentation and blind spots and facilitate rapid onboarding, automated correlation, and out-of-the-box insights within a native UI.

Democratize observability with New Relic AI: Users of any role or skill level can easily access insights and take action through natural language prompts, making observability accessible to all.

Mr. Manav Khurana, Chief Product Officer, New Relic

“Modern organizations are embracing Kubernetes to drive innovation and efficiency gains, but this often comes with trade-offs in performance management,” Mr. Manav Khurana, Chief Product Officer, New Relic. “New Relic simplifies observability workloads for Kubernetes environments so that developer and platform teams can more easily monitor their stacks—all with intelligent insights driven by our AI-strengthened Intelligent Observability platform.”

Availability

New Relic One-Step Observability for Kubernetes is available to all customers. Get started for free here.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / New Relic

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 157