New Relic Announces Lauren Nemeth as Chief Revenue Officer

New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, announced the appointment of Mr. Lauren Nemeth as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Nemeth will lean on her extensive go-to-market (GTM) leadership experience from leading enterprises, large service providers and developer technology brands to ensure continued growth of New Relic’s business worldwide.

Nemeth brings to New Relic more than two decades of experience building and growing leading technology businesses, both as a sales and product leader. She has successfully commercialized products for pre-revenue startups to large businesses generating more than $4.5 billion in revenue, as well as guided six companies through successful acquisitions and two IPOs. Prior to joining New Relic, Nemeth held positions including Chief Operating Officer at Pinecone, and CRO at Twilio, where she was instrumental in scaling the company while overseeing customer and partner success, operations, support, field engineering, carrier relations and marketing. She has also held C-level positions at Nextdoor, Turn and URX.

Mr. Ashan Willy, Chief Executive Officer, New Relic

“With her proven track record of growing global technology brands, leading product development, and ensuring that customers get the full value of the technology they use – combined with her AI-forward thinking – Lauren is exactly the multifaceted executive we are looking for to capitalize on this market opportunity and lead the company through its next phase of growth,” said Mr. Ashan Willy, Chief Executive Officer, New Relic. “Her unique experience and passion for our industry will be instrumental in helping us empower more businesses worldwide to benefit from intelligent observability.”

The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform helps businesses eliminate interruptions in digital experiences. 85,000 businesses around the world run on New Relic to drive innovation, improve reliability, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Ms. Lauren Nemeth, Chief Revenue Officer, New Relic

“It’s the perfect time to join New Relic, as the company is seeing strong business success and growth thanks to its innovative platform and differentiated AI capabilities,” said Ms. Lauren Nemeth, Chief Revenue Officer, New Relic. “I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to meet the ever growing needs for observability in the age of AI.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / New Relic

