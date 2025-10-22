New Relic Announces Brian Emerson as Chief Product Officer

- Advertisement -

New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, announced the appointment of Mr. Brian Emerson as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Emerson will lead the innovation strategy and execution for the company’s Intelligent Observability Platform, which 85,000 customers around the world use to optimize business and IT operations, and control costs.

Emerson brings more than 25 years of experience leading product development and management at high-growth software and cloud platform companies. Prior to joining New Relic, Emerson was Group Vice President & General Manager at ServiceNow, where he scaled its IT Operations Management (ITOM) revenue by 9x while overseeing strategy, go-to-market, and product execution. Under his leadership, the ITOM portfolio became one of ServiceNow’s fastest-growing businesses. Before ServiceNow, Emerson held senior product leadership roles at VMware, BMC Software, and Remedy, where he worked on some of the industry’s most widely adopted enterprise software solutions.

Mr. Ashan Willy, Chief Executive Officer, New Relic

“Brian joins New Relic at a critical time as we accelerate our mission to empower organizations to thrive in an AI-first world,” said Mr. Ashan Willy, Chief Executive Officer, New Relic. “With his exceptional track record leading product management at successful global IT operations and cloud companies, Brian is the ideal executive to drive our innovation as we stay ahead of customer needs.”

In his role, Emerson will report into Willy and lead the product management team as it manages new platform capabilities and partner integrations. In the past year, New Relic has launched more than 25 innovations for its Intelligent Observability Platform, providing a system of intelligence to IT and business teams with a unified view across infrastructure, applications, and AI pipelines. New Relic was also named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms for the 13th consecutive time, which recognized the company for its vision and execution that fuels AI-strengthened workflows.

Mr. Brian Emerson, Chief Product Officer, New Relic

“New Relic has differentiated itself in the market by making observability intelligent and proactive, saving businesses invaluable time and money,” said Mr. Brian Emerson, Chief Product Officer, New Relic. “The opportunity to lead a world-class product team and bring new capabilities to the company’s renowned platform is incredibly exciting. I look forward to partnering with the executive, product and engineering teams to help our customers move their businesses forward.”

