New Predator Monitors Push the Limits with Speedy 500 Hz Refresh Rate and 4K QD- OLED Panels – Acer

Acer launched an impressive array of monitors designed for gaming and entertainment. The lineup features two new 27-inch Predator QD-OLED gaming monitors, each hitting the mark in terms of clarity and color performance for high-framerate games. The “UltraSpeed” Predator X27U F5 tops out at an impressive 500 Hz refresh rate, while the Predator X27 X smooths details with a crisp 4K resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate. Both models are calibrated with True 10Bit color and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology for vivid and tear-free graphics.

Acer also expanded its line of multi-functional Nitro Google TV smart monitors with the Acer Nitro GA321QK P and the curved Acer Nitro GA341CUR W0. With Google TV, users can enjoy 400,000+ movies, shows, and more available across 10,000+ apps, all on one screen. Their high- resolution panels and fast refresh rates of up to 240 Hz set them apart from other smart monitors, making them great options for casual gaming as well. Additionally, the ultra-thin Acer Nitro PG271K portable monitor combines 4K resolution, a space-saving design, and an adjustable stand for versatile viewing.

Predator QD-OLED Gaming Monitors

The new cutting-edge Predator monitors appeal to pro and power-hungry gamers seeking top- tier visual performance. The Predator X27U F5 features a 27-inch WQHD QD-OLED (2560×1440) display, with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification, along with Delta E<2 color accuracy and DCI-P3 99% color gamut. These specifications guarantee exceptional details, color reproduction, and deep blacks, highlighting details as game developers intended. With an astonishing 500 Hz refresh rate, the “UltraSpeed” monitor ensures ultra-smooth gameplay and responsiveness, making it among the fastest QHD OLED monitors available.

The Predator X27 X balances resolution and performance with an eye-popping 4K UHD QD-OLED display and 240 Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth visuals of fast-moving frames. It is VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400-certified, enhancing the dynamic range, offering deeper blacks and brighter highlights. Like the Predator X27U F5, it features Delta E<2 color accuracy and 99% DCI- P3 color gamut support for true-to-life color reproduction.

Both monitors incorporate AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology and a fast 0.03 ms (GTG) response time to eliminate choppy gameplay and broken frames at virtually any framerate, when enjoying HDR games, movies and other content.

Acer Nitro Series Monitors

The latest Acer Nitro Google TV smart monitors are designed for a wide range of users, from gamers to professionals and everyday users. The Acer Nitro GA321QK P features a 31.5-inch 4K UHD display (3840×2160) with a 165 Hz refresh rate and up to a 0.05 ms (GTG) response time, ensuring smooth performance for gaming and high-speed action scenes. For those who crave immersive entertainment, the Acer Nitro GA341CUR W0 offers a 34-inch ultra-wide QHD display (3440×1440) with a fast 240 Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB color gamut support for vibrant, cinema-grade color reproduction.

Both Acer Nitro models are Google TV devices, bringing together movies, shows, apps, and more for personalized entertainment experiences. They also support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connections, and Google Cast™, allowing for seamless wireless screen-mirroring from multiple devices including smartphones, tablets, or PCs.

The versatile Acer Nitro PG271K portable monitor provides flexibility for those that need an extra display on-the-go. The ultra-thin and space-saving monitor features a 27-inch 4K display (3840×2160) with a 72 Hz refresh rate and Dynamic Frequency and Resolution technology for Full HD (1920×1080) at 144 Hz. Its wide 178° viewing angles with IPS technology ensure consistent and accurate colors from any viewpoint. The adjustable kickstand and VESA wall mount compatibility make it easy to set up and use in any environment.

