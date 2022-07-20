New office by Quantum in Bengaluru

Quantum Corporation has inaugurated its new office in Bengaluru. Inaugurated by Mr. Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, Quantum Corporation, and Choon-Seng Tan, Senior Director of Engineering, Quantum Corporation, the new office is the company’s fourth in India and second in Bengaluru. The office has been established in Bellandur to expand Quantum’s research and development capabilities and will open with nearly 40 employees working from this location.

Mr. Jamie Lerner, Chairman, and CEO, of Quantum Corporation

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Jamie Lerner, Chairman, and CEO, of Quantum Corporation, said, “The new location will provide access to some of the best minds and talent in academia, will be an outreach for partners and customers, and provide an opportunity to accelerate our growth in India and expand our geographical reach. It also underscores our commitment to driving software innovation for data security, enterprise unstructured data management, and hyper-scale cloud storage and archiving solutions. Five of the top 5 hyper-scalers already rely on Quantum solutions, and we look forward to expanding our innovation to that market with the power of our talented team in the Bengaluru office.”

The new office is the fourth in India and second in Bengaluru for the $373 million company. The new office has been set up in Bellandur, a suburb in the south-eastern part of Bengaluru, to expand Quantum’s research and development (R&D) capabilities and will open with nearly 40 employees working from this location. It is located near several academic institutions, providing access to future talent for all areas of the business.

With over four decades of innovation, Quantum is driving software innovation for data security, enterprise unstructured data management, and hyper-scale cloud storage and archiving solutions, said Lerner, adding that all the top five hyper scalers already rely on Quantum solutions.

In India, some of the key customers of Quantum include, ISRO (data archive), Bharat Electronics Limited (video imaging retention), Famous Studios (4K post-production), Kalaignar TV (broadcast media), IHMCL (video surveillance retention), and National Informatics Centre Services (NICSI) for data protection.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.