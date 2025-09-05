New Lenovo Legion Gaming Devices, AI Tablets and AI-Powered Software Showcase Lenovo’s Commitment to Offering the Best in Customer Choice

- Advertisement -

Lenovo announced the newest entries to its lineup of gaming devices, consumer tablets and software, including a host of new AMD-powered Legion and LOQ devices, monitors and software—including the new Lenovo Legion Go (8.8”, 2), as well as the new Legion Pro 7 equipped with AMD’s Ryzen™ 9000 HX series processors. Rounding out the new gaming lineup are a trio of Legion Pro OLED gaming monitors for gamers who demand clarity, speed, and color accuracy, as well as a free software update to the Legion Glasses Gen 2 first announced at CES 2025 with 3D conversion support for over 20 AAA games and counting. The new Yoga Tab and Idea Tab Plus are designed to be the ultimate companions for on-the-go digital natives who need creative and productivity devices that are both portable and powerful.

These newly announced products represent Lenovo’s commitment to customer-focused innovation, taking user feedback to design and deliver products that address people’s needs while driving the industry innovation forward.

“With the launch of our new gaming devices and software, Lenovo is once again demonstrating its commitment to bringing premium technology in collaboration with the best partners in the industry to market,” said Mr. Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Consumer Segment, Intelligent Devices Group. “The addition of AMD’s latest and highest-powered chips in the Lenovo Legion Go (8.8”, 2) and Lenovo Legion Pro 7 (16”, 10) empowers customers to choose the perfect device for them, backed by the confidence that choosing a Lenovo device brings.”

“Lenovo continues to raise the bar for immersive performance and intelligently designed products that tailor to the evolving needs of gamers, creatives and everyday consumers,” said Mr. Johnson Jia, Senior Vice President of Intelligent Devices Group’s Global Innovation Center at Lenovo. “The latest Legion monitors and next-generation Yoga and Idea Tab tablets showcase our commitment to customer-centric innovation, with practical integrations of AI to take immersive experience, performance and creativity to new heights.”

This is the Game—The Lenovo Legion Go (8.8”, 2)

First introduced as a prototype design at CES 2025, the Legion Go (8.8”, 2) is now coming to markets around the world. This Windows 11-based PC gaming handheld builds on the success of the first generation of the Legion Go (8.8”, 1), retaining the DNA of the original model while incorporating key improvements based on the feedback of Legion fans. The new Legion Go (8.8”, 2) allows gamers to go even farther with customization, tailoring the experience to their own specific criteria, whether they’re at a desk, on the sofa, on a plane, or on stage.

The Legion Go (8.8”, 2) features a native landscape 8.8” WUXGA 144Hz VRR OLED display, delivering rich, vibrant colors, HDR TrueBlack 1000 certification for truly deep blacks, and a smooth experience no matter the game thanks to its 30Hz-144Hz variable refresh rate support. This beautiful display gives the up to AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor and up to 32GB 8000MHz RAM headroom to breathe life into resource-intensive AAA games, indie and retro games, and anything else in a gamer’s deep catalog. And with up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 storage and a microSD slot with support for up to an additional 2TB, that deep catalog can go wherever the Legion Go (8.8”, 2) goes, with an upgraded 74Whr battery that is over 50% higher in capacity than the previous generation Legion Go.

The detachable Legion TrueStrike controllers have been redesigned with more ergonomic lines, a smoother feel, and a smarter button layout, and still feature FPS mode, turning the right controller into a vertical mouse for more natural control during FPS games. The detachable TrueStrike controllers offer even more freedom by enabling console mode, tablet mode, and handheld mode. The three user-programmable buttons—customizable via Legion Space— add another level of finetuned control for gamers who need the right inputs in a single press.

Hall effect joysticks provide accurate, drift-free control, and a large pivot D-pad makes combos a fluid, natural experience when playing fighting or retro games. The TrueStrike controllers can be detached from the device, allowing for unimpeded inputs no matter the setting. For proud owners of the first generation Legion Go (8.8”, 1), the redesigned Legion TrueStrike Controllers are fully backwards-compatible so Legion Go owners can make their device even more theirs.

Other features of the Legion Go (8.8”, 2) include a robust kickstand for detached controller play, a USB4 port on both the top and bottom of the device for easier access to ports whether docked, on a table, or in the hands, and a fingerprint reader incorporated into the power button for a faster log in experience.

Redefining the Game—The Lenovo Legion Pro 32UD-10, 27UD-10, and 27Q-10 Monitors

Lenovo Legion’s latest line of gaming monitors caters to gamers’ needs for fidelity, color accuracy, and lightning fast response times and refresh rates to come out on top no matter what game they are playing. With 99%sRGB and DCI-P3 color spaces and Delta E<2 color accuracy, Dolby Vision®, HDR TrueBlack 400, AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and VESA Adaptive Sync support, these new additions to the Legion monitor lineup deliver accurate color, high speeds, and seamless support options to bring games to life.

The Legion Pro 32UD-10 Monitor and its slightly smaller sibling, the Legion Pro 27UD-10 Monitor, feature either a 31.5” or 26.5” UHD PureSight OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time designed for gamers who cannot sacrifice either visual fidelity or speed and accuracy when competing at the highest levels of competitive play. The Legion Pro 32UD-10 features 140 pixels-per-inch, while the Legion Pro 27UD-10 sports a whopping 166 pixels-per-inch, translating to razor-sharp details across every part of the screen during the intense chaos of a match.

Connectivity is simple with a USB-C® one-cable solution, while HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and USB hub port options offer a plethora of connectivity options to suit a wide range of setups. The displays sport ergonomic adjustable stands to maximize comfort no matter the size of the battle station.

The Legion Pro 27Q-10 Monitor features a 26.5” QHD PureSight OLED display and a lightning fast 280Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms response time. HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and built-in USB ports provide a wide range of connectivity options no matter the gaming setup.

Experience Games Like Never Before—Introducing 3D Mode on the Legion Glasses Gen 2

The Lenovo Legion Glasses Gen 2 gave users a slimmer, lighter, brighter wearable display to enjoy their favorite games and media in private. Owners of the Legion Glasses Gen 2 can now look forward to a free software update that brings 3D Mode support to an ever-expanding list of supported 2D games. Soon to be available through Legion Space on all 10th generation Windows 11-based Lenovo Legion laptops and the Legion Go (8.8”, 2) handheld, the 3D Mode feature will launch with support for over 20 games, with more to be added on a rolling basis.

Apex Predator Gaming—The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 (16”, 10)

AMD’s newest Ryzen 9 9000 HX series is now available in the Lenovo Legion Pro 7, allowing enthusiasts to harness the power of the ultimate gaming and creator performance in one processor. Powered by Windows 11, the up to AMD Ryzen 9955HX3D-equipped Legion Pro 7 features up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU which, combined with the Legion Coldfront: Vapor with integrated hyperchamber thermal technology, delivers a maximum of 275W TDP to run the highest-demand games at the highest settings, and offers up to 2TB Gen 5 2280 PCIe SSD storage for faster access to more game files.

The Legion Pro 7 (16”, 10) sports a 16” PureSight 240Hz WQXGA OLED panel with a 0.08ms response time and up to 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM for lightning fast and vibrant visuals and more than enough memory headroom for even the most intensive games.

Bigger and Better—The Lenovo LOQ Tower 26ADR10

Lenovo LOQ’s first-ever 26L tower is powered by AMD Ryzen 8000 series processors and NVIDIA 50-Series GPUs that bring game-changing AI capabilities to gamers looking for a tower that can dominate out of the box. Powered by Windows 11, the LOQ Tower 26ADR10 comes with customizable ARGB lighting visible through the transparent side panel and ample room for upgrades to forge a dynasty of gaming greatness for years to come. Though with up to 64GB of 5200MHz DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD with 2 HDD expansion slots, upgrades are easy, but not necessary.

As always, nearly all Lenovo Legion gaming devices come with three complimentary months of Game Pass. Select Legion devices may include access to Legion Ultimate Support — Lenovo’s 24/7 gamer-first technical support service, offering expert help via phone, chat, or email, and onsite repairs where available. Availability may vary by region.

For Creating, Learning and Everything in Between, Lenovo Yoga Tab and Idea Tab Plus

An invitation for young creatives to imagine from anywhere, the Yoga Tab takes creativity, productivity and mobility to the next level with natively built-in hybrid AI solutions and a stunning multimedia experience. Equipped with a 3.2K PureSight Pro display with 800 nits of peak brightness and 144Hz refresh rate, the 11.1” tablet brings any sketch, doodle or design to life, upscaling every pixel of the photo with AI SuperRes. The tablet completes the sensorial creation experience with a 4-speaker system and sound by Dolby Atmos®.

Powered by a Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform with 20 TOPS NPU, the Yoga Tab takes full advantage of the on-board AI power, learning and adapting to every input, responding to the user’s voice and supercharging creativity by anticipating and suggesting the next action. The Lenovo Yoga Tab is an intuitive and intelligent hybrid AI assistant: generating texts, refining ideas or translating information with Lenovo Smart AI Input thanks to the 2-in-1 keyboard pack with dedicated Smart Key, creating instant transcripts and smart summaries for real-time voice to text conversion with Lenovo AI Live Transcript, and offering Google Gemini and Circle to Search with Google.

For creatives looking to bring their imagination to life in a more intuitive and natural way, the Yoga Tab can be paired with the premium Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, which delivers an immersive creation experience with 8192 pressure levels and haptic feedback. With the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, creatives can take full advantage of AI, capturing any element with precision through Lenovo Smart Capture*, turning doodles into digital masterpieces with Sketch-to-Image, and more. The Lenovo Yoga Tab features an all-metal unibody design with new silicon-carbon battery, can stream YouTube videos for up to 12 hours, and weighs only 1 lb. or 458 grams. It also comes preloaded with Adobe Creative Suite and Perplexity Pro.

Lenovo also unveiled the Idea Tab Plus, the ideal thin and lightweight tablet for digital natives looking for the perfect companion to learn, play and stay connected. The Lenovo Idea Tab plus unlocks efficiency with AI-powered features, including Lenovo AI Notes to simplify and polish writing, summarize content, and Google Gemini for cloud-based AI functionality. When paired with the Lenovo Tab Pen, Pen Plus or keyboard, it takes learning to new heights, making interactions with applications such as Circle to Search Google even more efficient and streamlined.

Designed for immersive learning, it packs a 12.1”, 2.5K display with 96% DCI-P3 rating and 800 nits for vivid and sharp images even outdoors and complements the vivid screen with Quad Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Octa-Core processor, it sports a 10,200 mAh battery and delivers up to 13 hours of video playback. The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus weighs less than a bottle of water (around 0.53 kgs), is thinner than a notebook (around 6.29 mm) and comes in three distinct colors to reflect your personality, including Luna Grey, Cloud Grey and Sand Rose.

All Lenovo tablets are backed by Lenovo’s global support network, with dedicated customer care, warranty coverage, and repair options designed for mobile lifestyles.

Streamlined Cross-App Image Manipulation—Lenovo FlickLift

Lenovo FlickLift is an app that allows users to quickly and seamlessly manipulate images across apps. FlickLift runs in the background and automatically pops up when it detects an image moused over across many Windows 11-based apps, allowing users to automatically sharpen the image, sharpen human faces, enlarge, or circle a subject in an image to automatically remove the background and save the edit to clipboard.

FlickLift streamlines image editing, saving time when working on creative and productivity tasks, and will be preloaded on 10th generation Yoga devices and select Legion and IdeaPad devices.

