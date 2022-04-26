New Kaspersky Safe Kids provides enhanced YouTube monitoring and extended iOS functionality

- Advertisement -

An important Kaspersky Safe Kids update for parents relates to the YouTube monitoring feature. Now YouTube’s history reports will show what specific videos children watched, so adults can oversee their kids interests and hobbies. This is in addition to previous option, which include visibility over little one’s YouTube search queries and the ability to block the results of age-inappropriate YouTube search requests (e.g. Alcohol-related).

Recently, Apple gave companies the rights to use the Screen Time API, thanks to which Kaspersky has been able to enrich the web-filtering functionality and device control on iOS. Web-filtering allows adults to restrict access to websites based on categories and create browsing history reports. This option can also create lists of permitted or banned sites and even block access to all web-sites, apart from those specified by parents. It is available for browsers such as Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Yandex, Opera, duckduckgo and Aloha.

An important improvement has also been made to the device management functionality on iOS. Previously, due to the system limitations, screen limit warning messages could only be shown to the child using the device. With the updated version, when children exceed the allowed screen time limit, their gadget is blocked. Kaspersky Safe Kids still allows the operation of a device’s critical phone app to maintain the essential capacity to stay in touch with loved ones.

Verifying the high quality of Kaspersky Safe Kids, the product has recently received several awards. For instance, AV-TEST awarded the product with an Approved Parental Control Software certificate in 2021, a product categorization level that’s standards are constantly increasing . Moreover, at MWC 2022, Kaspersky Safe Kids was awarded the best parental-control app by Make Use Of (MUO).

Mr. Marina Titova, Vice President, Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky

“Modern children cannot imagine their lives without smartphones, and this is completely normal. Today’s parental control apps are mostly designed to help adults protect their kids from various inappropriate content and help them build their little ones’ relationship with gadgets as they see fit. In addition, such apps can be used to develop healthy digital habits from an early age,” comments Mr. Marina Titova, Vice President, Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky. To help kids spend time on the Internet securely, you can:

Spend more time communicating with kids about online safety measures. Try paying attention to your own habits – do you use your smartphone when eating or chatting? See if there is a pattern of your kids following your habits – do they react in a different way when you put your phone away?

Ask your child not to agree to any privacy settings on their own and to ask for help from you instead. Adults should get into the habit of reading all privacy agreements.

Consider downloading parental control apps and discussing this topic with your child to explain how such apps work and why they’re needed to stay safe online.

Involve yourself in your children’s online activities from an early age, so that this is the established norm and you can mentor them on online safety practices.

Make talks about cybersecurity more enjoyable and interesting by discussing it with your child through games and other entertainment formats.

