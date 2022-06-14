New Fuji Electric Servo Voltage Stabilizer Helps to Deliver Stable and Safe Power

- Advertisement -

Fuji Electric manufactures a wide range of protective energy products designed to be configured based on the ground conditions, the applications that they will be used for and the sensitivity of the equipment to be protected. From basic line-interactive UPS for individual equipment to complex modular UPS solutions for data centers. Fuji Electric considers every aspect, from power quality to Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) to the Total Cost of Ownership, keeping in mind both direct and indirect costs (Capex and Opex) to determine the solutions that work best for customers.

A servo stabilizer is a system that provides stable Alternate Current (AC) output voltage where the input power supply voltage changes drastically. It protects the critical equipment from high and low voltage problems. It also increases the equipment’s life and the machinery’s productivity, reducing wastage and damage of raw materials by providing a stable electric supply. The name Servo is related to the type of motor used to enable the voltage correction (by using the Servo motor and Variac with a buck-boost transformer).

This type of stabilizer assures stable output power supply, and protection from low voltage, high voltage, overload, and short-circuiting. The Servo Voltage Stabilizers are widely used in engineering units, pharmaceutical units, cold storage, air conditioning plants, offset printing machines, textile mills, cement plants, flour mills, oil industries, paper mills, rubber industries, tea estates, food processing units, oil and Vanaspati plants, footwear and leather units, distilleries and beverages, clubs, hotels, multi-story buildings, hospitals, nursing homes, export houses, and call centers.

Advantages of using Servo Voltage Stabilizers: They protect the life of the equipment from severe voltage fluctuations, provide regulation with overall energy saving (98% efficiency), no consumables are needed. They help improve the quality of goods by reducing the manufacturing of defective items through better safety and protection, fewer breakdowns and uniform quality of end products.

Servo motor-controlled automatic voltage stabilizer consists of the following components such as:

Buck/boost transformer: Buck/Boost transformer connected between mains input and output of stabilizer of load terminals. One terminal of the primary of the buck-boost transformer is permanently connected to fixed tapping of the autotransformer (variac) while another end connects to the motor shaft.

Autotransformer (Variac): Autotransformer connected between neutral point and phase of input power supply.

Motor: One end of the primary of Buck-Boost Transformer is connected to the shaft of this motor with an arm and brush mechanism. When the motor moves, then this arm shaft moves across the winding of the autotransformer to increase or decrease the number of windings. The motor is generally AC Synchronous Motor or DC Servo Motor which is connected and it is fitted on top of the autotransformers center point.

Motor driver: It is an electronic circuit that controls the movement of motors. It consists of PCBs consisting of solid-state circuitry made up of capacitors, registers, transistors, microprocessors, and ICs. Voltage received from the mains at the input of SCVS is continuously sensed by the sensing circuit and gives feedback to the main control circuit which consists of a microprocessor. This microprocessor continuously receives values of input voltages and compares them with the reference value embedded in its program. Whenever there is a high or low voltage at the input of SCVS, the microprocessor gives a trigger to the motor driver.

Based on the amount of high or low voltage observed at the input, the ‘motor driver’ moves the servo motor across the winding of the autotransformer (Variac) to increase or decrease the number of windings and hence the voltage across the primary of the buck-boost transformer. The Servo motor shaft is connected to the primary of the Buck-Boost transformer and when there is a change in voltage across the primary of buck-boost transfer, the induced voltage across its secondary also changes. The motor moves in such a way that proper voltage is applied across the buck-boost primary so that the output voltage should be equal to the set or desired output voltage of the Servo stabilizer.

