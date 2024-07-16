New Christie Jazz Series 1DLP laser projectors pack a big visual punch in a remarkably compact package

- Advertisement -

Christie® is pleased to announce the launch of Jazz Series, a new range of next-generation 1DLP® laser projectors that offer exceptional performance without a premium price tag. The Series makes its debut at InfoComm Asia and kicks off with two models: the DWU2400-JS and DWU1800-JS. Both feature WUXGA resolution in a lightweight, compact form factor, delivering 23,750 and 17,800 lumens respectively.

Christie Jazz Series includes advanced electronics, featuring Texas Instruments’ 0.8” HEP (High Efficiency Pixel) DMD for improved color and contrast and a more efficient cooling system design. Jazz Series projectors deliver high brightness in a manageable and compact chassis, weighing only 29.4 kg. (64.8 lbs.), which makes the projectors 41% lighter than WUXGA projectors in the same brightness class that use a 0.96” DMD.

“We’re excited to demonstrate Jazz Series at InfoComm Asia,” says Mr. Andy Wang, product manager, Christie. “With Jazz Series, we’re delivering the exceptional value and performance that our partners and customers expect from Christie.”

The DWU1800-JS and DWU2400-JS include active 3D support, and built-in warping and blending with Christie Twist™. Complimentary Christie Mystique™ Lite software works with an inexpensive camera to warp and blend up to three Christie projectors in a single horizontal array with the click of a button. The new projectors are compatible with seven of the HS Series lenses as well as two new Jazz Series lenses, including an ultra-short throw option.

Attendees to InfoComm Asia, which takes place from July 17-19 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), in Bangkok, Thailand, can see the new DWU2400-JS in action on the Christie booth, #J20, projection mapping artwork by Gabriel Schama Studios.

Jazz Series is available for order in APAC and EMEA now and will be available in the Americas later this year.

