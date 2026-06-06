New Acer Tablets Plus AI and AR Glasses Expand On-the-Go Capabilities

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Acer announced a new generation of tablets: the Acer Iconia Duo S14, Iconia Duo S12, and Iconia Duo D12, designed for dual use across media consumption and productivity and debuting Acer’s 3:2 aspect ratio — a golden ratio optimized for both purposes. Along with new tablet lineup, the Acer AR Vision GR0 augmented reality (AR) glasses and the Acer GI0 AI glasses expand mobile experiences beyond the screen.

Powered by the high performance of MediaTek Dimensity and Helio systems-on-a-chip (SoCs), the new generation of Acer Iconia Duo tablets come with up to 10 hours of battery lifeand a microSD card slot that supports up to 1 TB cards — ideal for expanding storage to house high-resolution creative files and data libraries. All three models offer the options of an Active Stylus, magnetic kickstand, and keyboard to turn the device into a creative studio.

Acer Iconia Duo S14: Premium Creative and Productivity Powerhouse

The Acer Iconia Duo S14 (S14-11M) is a premium tablet designed to serve as the ultimate creative and productivity hub for elite professional creativity and secure mobile efficiency. At its center is a grand 14.2-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 2,880 x 1,840 resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, 91% screen-to-body ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy for smooth, vivid viewing for visually intensive creative tasks.

Running on Android 16, the tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, delivering flagship power and speed for complex multitasking, AI-driven creative tools, and high-performance engineering workflows.

With DisplayPort in and out ports and two USB Type-C ports, the Iconia Duo S14 can seamlessly transform into a professional portable monitor or project work onto larger screens for presenting and collaborating.

A dual camera system featuring a 13 MP focus lens and a 5 MP macro lens allows users to capture intricate details or host crystal-clear video meetings supported by dual-mic technology. Additional premium features include a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button for elevated security, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and quad stereo speakers.

Acer Iconia Duo S12: Sleek Premium Tablet for Creative Professionals

The Acer Iconia Duo S12 (S12-11M) is a more compact, lighter premium tablet crafted for digital illustrators, executives, and engineers, delivering top performance and a professional productivity suite housed in a sophisticated aluminum alloy chassis. Besides the addition of nano texture glass with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint properties, it offers the same 2.8K OLED screen as the Iconia Duo S14 in a 12.2-inch size along with 600 nits of brightness, providing stunning views. In addition, the Iconia Duo S12 model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with Android 16.

Acer Iconia Duo D12: Capable Tablet for Seamless Creativity and Productivity

The Acer Iconia Duo D12 (D12-11M) brings the productivity and creative benefits of the 3:2 screen to a wider audience at a more accessible price point. Its 12.2-inch display with a 2400 x 1600 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio supports multi-touch input and a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth, responsive interactions across creative and productivity tasks. The Iconia Duo D12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8 GB of onboard RAM, while a USB Type-C port and microSD card slot provide flexible connectivity and storage expansion options.

Acer AR Vision GR0: Immersive Augmented Reality Glasses for Work and Play

The Acer AR Vision GR0 glasses (GR100F) leverage the processing power of a smartphone, laptop, or other device to activate AR experiences on demand and on the go. By bringing its dual micro OLED FHD screens into a user’s full field of view, the glasses deliver an AR experience comparable to a 172-inch screen viewed from 6 meters away, making it ideal for immersive gaming, AR-enabled work productivity and learning, and adding privacy to work-related viewing in public spaces. It also offers the ability to display both 2D and 3D content sources.

The Acer AR Vision GR0 connects to a host device via a wired connection and is compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows platforms, making it a versatile companion to various devices. Audio is delivered through speakers positioned near the ears for a natural stereo sound effect. Designed for portability and comfort, the glasses weigh just 69 g.

Acer GI0 AI Glasses: Intelligent, Hands-Free Companion for Life on the Go

The Acer GI0 AI glasses (GI100) pair seamlessly with a range of brands and mobile devices to provide wireless, hands-free AI capabilities on the go. Designed for tech enthusiasts, travelers, and on-the-go professionals, the Acer GI0 integrates an AI assistant powered by Google Gemini to deliver voice-activated interaction, real-time image analysis, and instant translation for effortless communication across languages.

A built-in camera enables hands-free photo capture and video recording for documenting experiences and moments, while a voice recording function helps users keep track of conversations and meeting minutes. The Acer GI0 operates in conjunction with the Acer AspireSync companion app on a paired device, supporting both Android and iOS. Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, enabling a reliable wireless link to a mobile device.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

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