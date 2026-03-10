NEURA Robotics and Qualcomm Enter Strategic Collaboration to Advance Physical AI and Cognitive Robotics

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

NEURA Robotics and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced a long-term strategic collaboration to advance next-generation robotics and physical AI platforms. The collaboration brings together Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in AI compute, connectivity, and robotics platforms with NEURA’s deep robotics system expertise and embodied AI software, with the shared goal of accelerating scalable, real-world robotic intelligence.

The collaboration is centered on enabling intelligent robots that will be designed to work safely and effectively alongside humans across industrial, service, household, and other environments. By aligning high-performance, power-efficient edge AI with full-stack robotic platforms, the companies aim to help move robotics from research into production-ready deployment at scale.

Cooperative effort on “Brain + Nervous System” reference architectures

The strategic alliance reflects NEURA’s belief that the race to build cognitive and humanoid robots will not be won alone, but through strong partnerships. By joining forces with leading technology players, such as Qualcomm Technologies, NEURA is looking to accelerate the real-world deployment of the next generation of intelligent robots.

Consistent with this approach, the companies will focus on “Brain + Nervous System” reference architectures that combine high-level cognition (perception, reasoning, planning) with ultra-low-latency, real-time control for robotics systems. Qualcomm Technologies’ robotics processors, including the Dragonwing IQ10 Series, physical AI acceleration and software stack, and connectivity platforms will be paired with NEURA’s hardware platforms and embodied AI software stack to enable scalable solutions designed for real-world deployment.

Technology focus: compound AI, mixed-criticality, and standardized deployment

The collaboration will align Qualcomm Technologies’ end-to-end robotics architecture – bringing together heterogeneous edge computing, edge AI, mixed-criticality systems, software, machine learning operations, and an AI data flywheel – with NEURA’s platform strategy to help accelerate robust deployment across multiple robotic form factors.

To simplify how physical AI moves from development into production, the collaboration includes plans for a standardized runtime and deployment interface to support how AI workloads are deployed, validated, and updated across robotic platforms, supporting faster iteration while maintaining reliability and determinism.

Platforms, ecosystem, and developer enablement

It is anticipated that NEURA’s Neuraverse platform will serve as a core environment for simulation, training, orchestration, and lifecycle management of physical AI workloads for Neura Robots running on Dragonwing Robotics processors. Neuraverse is the first cloud-based platform connecting cognitive robots into a shared intelligence network with the intention that every breakthrough, from any robot, can be deployed across fleets.

Together, the companies plan to foster a global developer ecosystem and marketplace for physical AI and robotics applications, encouraging third-party innovation and supporting a build-once, deploy-across-multiple-form-factors approach.

NEURA’s robotic systems – including robotic arms, mobile robots, service and household robots, and humanoid platforms – may serve as reference platforms for development, testing, and real-world validation. The collaboration emphasizes functional safety, real-time responsiveness, and human-centric design as foundational principles, leveraging a data-driven approach to continuously improve reliability, determinism, and AI performance.

Accelerating a future where cognitive robots operate safely alongside humans

Mr. David Reger, CEO and Founder of NEURA Robotics

“This collaboration marks a major step toward making physical AI real: open, scalable, and trusted,” said Mr. David Reger, CEO and Founder of NEURA Robotics. “By bringing together our cognitive robotics platforms and the Neuraverse ecosystem with Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in edge AI and connectivity, we’re aiming to accelerate a future where cognitive robots operate safely alongside humans across industries and throughout everyday life.”

Mr. Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

“Robotics represents one of the most demanding edge AI use cases, where decisions must happen instantly, reliably, and locally, without relying solely on the cloud for safety-critical responses,” said Mr. Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Qualcomm Technologies has a long-standing presence in robotics, and continued ecosystem development with companies like NEURA Robotics helps accelerate scalable, on-device intelligence. NEURA’s approach to cognitive robotics reflects a growing shift toward bringing perception and reasoning directly onto the device.”

Through this collaboration, NEURA Robotics and Qualcomm Technologies aim to accelerate the commercialization of humanoid and general-purpose robotics, helping bring physical AI from experimental systems into scalable, real-world deployment across industries.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Qualcomm

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 154