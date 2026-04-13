Netwrix Drives Data and Identity Security with AI Governance, Compliance Focus, and Strategic Growth Vision for India

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Netwrix empowers organizations with unified data and identity security, delivering clarity, control, compliance, and confidence to drive secure innovation worldwide. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Ram Patil, Manager Sales – India, and Mr. Anthony Moillic, Field CISO, EMEA & APJ of Netwrix, share insights on data security, compliance, AI governance, and their strategic growth vision for India.

Can you tell us about Netwrix’s core focus and expertise?

Netwrix comes from a strong background in data governance and identity security. Our primary focus is to help organizations secure sensitive data, manage identities, and ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements. Today, businesses are dealing with vast amounts of data, and managing its access, visibility, and security has become critical. That’s where Netwrix plays a key role—offering solutions that provide complete control over data environments while reducing risks.

What key trends are you observing among customers in India?

We are seeing a growing demand for solutions that address compliance and data security challenges. Organizations are actively looking for ways to strengthen governance frameworks while adapting to digital transformation. With the rise of AI and data-driven operations, there is a strong need to ensure that data is not only protected but also used responsibly. Customers are increasingly aware of these challenges and are seeking robust, future-ready solutions.

How is Netwrix addressing emerging technologies like AI?

AI is rapidly transforming how organizations operate, but it also introduces new risks. At Netwrix, we are focusing on AI governance—helping organizations control how AI interacts with data, manage large-scale data aggregation, and ensure security at every level. Our solutions are designed to give businesses visibility and control, enabling them to confidently adopt AI while maintaining compliance and security.

What are your growth plans for the Indian market?

India is a key market for us. Our focus is on expanding brand awareness and ensuring that organizations understand who Netwrix is and how we can support them. We aim to build stronger customer relationships and position ourselves as a trusted partner for compliance, data security, and identity management.

What message would you like to share with customers?

We want organizations to know that Netwrix is here to support them in meeting their compliance and security needs. As data and AI continue to grow, we are committed to helping businesses stay secure, compliant, and future-ready.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Netwrix

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