Netweb Technologies India Limited wins Outstanding Growth – Data Center & AI Group – Award from Intel Corporation

Netweb Technologies India Limited, a leading provider of high-end computing solutions, is proud to announce that Intel Corporation has recognized the company with an Intel Partner Award in the category of Outstanding Growth – Data Center & AI Group.

The company has been delivering AI-ready solutions for enterprises focusing on the “AI-First” strategy to provide exceptional capabilities for its customers and improve overall organisation efficiency. The company is also actively pursuing setting up a Private AI lab for universities and research institutions looking to leverage AI’s power to effect transformative changes. Furthermore, Netweb has a complete stack and platform for sovereign AI cloud with its Make in India Servers.

Mr. Sanjay Lodha, CMD of Netweb Technologies

“We are deeply honored to accept this prestigious award from Intel, which stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to technological innovation and excellence,” said Mr. Sanjay Lodha, CMD of Netweb Technologies. “Our strategic partnership with Intel has been instrumental in our journey to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers to achieve advancements in AI, High-Performance Computing (HPC), storage, data centers, and private cloud infrastructures. This accolade reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to creating transformative solutions that drive efficiency, scalability, and innovation. We will continue to push the boundaries of technology to ensure our customers remain at the forefront of their industries, leveraging the best in AI and data center technologies.”

Mr. Trevor Vickers, Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s Global Partners and Support

“We are thrilled to recognize Intel’s Partner Award winners across APJ and India,” said Mr. Trevor Vickers, Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s Global Partners and Support. “Our partners have achieved the highest standards in growth, innovation, and market acceleration. Congratulations to Netweb Technologies Limited for your remarkable achievements. We value your collaborative partnership and look forward to continued innovation and success.”

Mr. Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Region, Intel.

“Congratulations, Netweb Technologies Limited, for your unwavering support, innovative solutions, and excellence in serving customer needs. We look forward to what we can achieve together. Congratulations to all the winners,” said Mr. Santhosh Viswanathan, Managing Director & Vice President of Intel – India Region.

Netweb Technologies India Limited was rewarded for continually applying their expertise in ways that help Intel’s products outshine competitors and win customers.

It has made significant contributions to revenue and increased the number of channel partners reached on behalf of Intel.

To qualify as a winner in this category, organizations must be a member of the Intel Partner Alliance; demonstrate year over year (YoY) growth, as well as an increase in overall partner revenue, number of partners adopted, and/or is well-positioned to increase their expected YoY growth.

