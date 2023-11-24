NETGEAR Wireless Access Points Offers Simplified Enterprise-Grade Networking and Security Capabilities

- Advertisement - -

NETGEAR recommends its WAX610 and WAX610Y Wi-Fi 6 wireless access points to emerging enterprises that need a solution to improve network connectivity for all connected users in the workspace.

The NETGEAR WAX610 and WAX610Y offer reliable Wi-Fi 6 connectivity in high-density environments, with enterprise-grade security to safeguard the network and connected devices. The WAX610Y, in particular, is designed for outdoor use.

Over the years, the number of Wi-Fi-enabled devices has grown exponentially. High-speed internet connections have followed suit to ensure a smooth browsing experience and always-on access to data. However, ensuring stable connectivity and capacity to handle a high-density network continues to be a challenge for businesses. Ensuring reliable and secure network connectivity to a large number of connected users is more important than delivering high-speed access to each device. Next-generation wireless access points like the NETGEAR WAX610 and WAX610Y enable businesses to provide reliable connectivity to a large number of connected devices and alleviate network congestion.

Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director – India MEA South-East Asia Region, NETGEAR.

“Emerging enterprises have very real requirements like large enterprises. Today, Network reliability and security are more important requirements for businesses than high-speed connectivity to individual devices. NETGEAR’s wireless access points are designed to resolve these challenges for enterprises in a manner that allows for a hassle-free setup, management, and user experience,” said Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director India MEA South-East Asia Region, “said Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director India MEA South-East Asia Region, NETGEAR.

The NETGEAR WAX610/610Y are powerful Wi-Fi access points for businesses that need to provide reliable connectivity to a large number of devices. They support the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, which enables higher throughput—of up to 40% in the 5GHz and 70% in the 2.4GHz band—to compatible smartphones, laptops, and IoT devices in the network, compared to the previous generation models.

The new dual-band NETGEAR access points are also designed to provide more coverage over the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands simultaneously with its 2×2 streams of data for a total throughput of up to 1.8Gbps. This is ideal for high-density environments like schools, hotels, restaurants, and conference centres.

Businesses also get enterprise security and enhanced open security like WAP3, WPA Enterprise, 8x SSIDs, and VLAN features for the segregation of connected devices. The NETGEAR Insight app or cloud portal allows one to manage and monitor the access points remotely as well. Moreover, the user interface is intuitive and does not require an IT expert to manage.

The WAX610Y access point is the outdoor version of the WAX610. It comes with a P2i nano-coating for protection against water and dust. It also carries an IP55 rating to withstand the effects of outdoor weather, including rain.

Both access points support Instant MESH technology, which means businesses can use multiple access points to create a seamless, wire-free Mesh network to cover larger areas—that extends both indoors and outdoors—for an unparalleled experience.

The dual-band (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) access points are equipped with four streams (2×2) of data so as to provide a cumulative throughput of up to 1. 8Gbps.The plug-and-play design allows users to install and configure without the need for an expert. Cloud-based remote network management allows admins to set up, configure, and monitor multiple NETGEAR devices remotely. With NETGEAR Insight, users can also manage a wide array of NETGEAR access points, switches, and routers from a single interface. Each access point supports up to 8 SSIDs, allowing users to create unique networks for congestion mitigation and security. Also included is a feature that lets admins create separate networks (VLANs) for visitors and employees to limit access to other devices compatible. At any point, these can be re-configured remotely through a mobile app or NETGEAR’s security portal. They Work seamlessly with current NETGEAR Insight managed switches, Wi-Fi access points, network storage, and previous generation Wi-Fi devices (WiFi5 802.11ac, for example) and Wi-Fi access points.

The price of the WAX610 & WAX610Y is available on request through NETGEAR partners and distributors.

