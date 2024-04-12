NETGEAR Unveils Enhanced GS305PP 5-Port PoE+ Gigabit Switches

- Advertisement -

NETGEAR announces the latest enhancement to its acclaimed GS305PP 5-Port PoE Gigabit Switches. Designed to meet the evolving needs of Soho, the GS305PP now boasts increased power capabilities, offering up to 83W of PoE budget across 4 ports.

The upgraded GS305PP is an indispensable addition to any home, small office, or conference room environment. With seamless connectivity for up to 4 PoE+ devices, users can enjoy hassle-free installation without complex configurations. Featuring Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) capability, the GS305PP efficiently delivers power and data through a single Ethernet (CAT-5) cable to devices like wireless access points, IP cameras, VoIP phones, and Internet of Things gadgets into your existing network with ease.

Featuring a durable black metal case, fanless design, and versatile desktop or wall-mounting options, the GS305PP ensures ease of installation in any setting. Upon connection to a router or modem, the switch instantly expands networking capabilities with four high-speed, non-blocking Gigabit connections while providing power to connected devices (if they are PD’s).

Key features of the GS305PP include:

Non-blocking switching architecture for maximum throughput at wire speed

Auto-MDI/MDIX eliminates the need for crossover cables

LED indicators for activity monitoring on each port

Energy-efficient technology for power savings

Auto-negotiation for seamless connection at the highest common speed

Auto-PoE optimization ensures efficient power allocation based on device requirements within the basic PoE classes

Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director, India MEA South-East Asia Region, NETGEAR

Commenting on the launch Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director, India MEA South-East Asia Region, NETGEAR said,“NETGEAR’s enhanced GS305PP exemplifies our commitment to revolutionizing connectivity solutions for small installations. With unparalleled performance, reliability, and user-friendliness, this upgraded switch emerges as the top choice for effortless plug-and-play integration in both homes and offices.”

Pricing and Availability

NETGEAR GS305PP switches are available through authorized NETGEAR partners and other reseller channels (price on request).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NETGEAR

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429