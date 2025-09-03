NETGEAR to Showcase Cutting-Edge Pro AV Solutions at InfoComm India 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

NETGEAR, a global leader in networking products for businesses, is all set to make a grand appearance at InfoComm India 2025, the premier professional audiovisual (Pro AV) exhibition, scheduled from September 9–11, 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

At Booth E27, NETGEAR will unveil its latest AV over IP solutions, designed to deliver unmatched performance, reliability, and seamless audiovisual experiences. Visitors can witness exclusive product launches, enterprise-grade AV switch showcases, and live demonstration sessions that highlight how NETGEAR is shaping the future of Pro AV networking.

The event will also feature exclusive interactions with NETGEAR experts, including Mr. Abhishek Anand, Country Manager, NETGEAR India & SAARC, and Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales APAC & MEA, NETGEAR providing attendees with insights into upcoming innovations in Pro AV and enterprise networking.

NETGEAR invites industry professionals, AV enthusiasts, and technology leaders to experience first-hand how its cutting-edge solutions are redefining the Pro AV landscape.

Event Details:

Date: September 9–11, 2025

September 9–11, 2025 Time: 10 AM – 4 PM

10 AM – 4 PM Venue: Booth E27, Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore NETGEAR’s latest innovations and engage with experts driving the future of Pro AV networking.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NETGEAR

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 161