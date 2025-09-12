NETGEAR Strengthens Pro AV Portfolio with the Launch of M4350 Series at InfoComm India 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

NETGEAR, a global leader in networking solutions, announced the launch four new models in its M4350 Series AV-over-IP switches at InfoComm India 2025, being held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Purpose-built for professional audiovisual environments, the new series combines enterprise-grade performance with simplified deployment and reliability, setting new benchmarks for AV-over-IP networking.

Building on its proven AV-focused portfolio, the newly introduced models extend the capabilities of the M4350 Series with advanced features tailored for today’s demanding Pro AV applications. They bring 25G and 100G uplinks for high-speed connectivity, redundant power options for uninterrupted performance, and secure connections that ensure reliability in mission-critical environments. A new Multi-Color LED Port Identification system simplifies configuration by allowing users to assign colors to ports, making it easier to match devices with NETGEAR AV OS™ profiles and minimize errors. With support for SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, and ST2059-2 timing, combined with an impressive 2,520W PoE++ budget and scalability to thousands of endpoints, the M4350 Series provides unmatched flexibility and power for broadcast, education, enterprise, and live production.

At its booth, NETGEAR is bringing AV-over-IP innovations to life through live demonstrations, supported by technical experts who are guiding visitors with practical solution design discussions. Complementing these showcases, attendees also have the opportunity to interact with NETGEAR’s leadership team — Abhishek Anand (Country Manager, India), Marthesh Nagendra (Sr. Director, Enterprise Sales), and Manab Mallick (Technical Head). Adding a global perspective, Nat Chidambaram (Sr. Director of Product Management) is present at the event, engaging with industry professionals and highlighting the company’s worldwide Pro AV strategy and innovations.

“NETGEAR is committed to empowering the AV industry with innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions. Our Pro AV line is designed to simplify AV-over-IP deployment and enable future-ready installations across enterprises, education, broadcast, and live production,” said Mr. Nat Chidambaram.

Echoing this, Mr. Abhishek Anand added, “With the launch of the new M4350 Series, we are delivering solutions that make AV-over-IP deployment simpler, highly reliable, and scalable for India’s fast-growing Pro AV market. Our goal is to enable system integrators and enterprises with future-ready technology backed by strong local support.”

Through these live demonstrations, NETGEAR is showcasing how the newly launched M4350 Series delivers tangible value across a wide range of environments – from powering high-capacity video walls at large-scale events with the M4350-24M4X4V, to enabling seamless workflows in broadcast studios with the M4350-40F4C, and simplifying corporate AV installations with the compact M4350-8M2V. The strong response from industry professionals at InfoComm India 2025 reflects the trust in NETGEAR’s ability to blend simplicity with enterprise-grade performance, reaffirming its position as a frontrunner in the future of AV-over-IP solutions.

NETGEAR’s expanded Pro AV portfolio is available in India through its authorized distribution network, ensuring faster deployments, robust local support, and ongoing enablement programs.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NETGEAR

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 62