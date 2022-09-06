NETGEAR Showcases its ProAV line of Business Switches at InfoComm India 2022

- Advertisement - -

NETGEAR, the leading provider of Wi-Fi solutions displays its ProAV line of business switches at InfoComm India 2022. The company’s ProAV solutions are designed and built from the ground up for the growing audio video over IP (AV over IP) market. The show is being held at Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai from 5-7 September, 2022.

AV-over-IP is a game-changer, but for many AV professionals, understanding network technology is unfamiliar territory, so making the learning curve as straightforward as possible is essential. At the same time, both the channel and users need AV-over-IP solutions that are flexible and high-performing.

Over the years, NETGEAR Business has led the way by successfully enabling more than 50 million businesses worldwide. These products combine years of networking from leading experts with an unmatched ease of use, reliability, and cost savings that benefit all networked AV solutions.

NETGEAR’s comprehensive portfolio of switches offers advanced configuration and a robust set of features that enable businesses to order exactly the combination of their needs with room to expand for the future. These switches also provide businesses the ability to connect any type of AV over IP device, which offers flexible speed options from 1 Gigabit up to 100 Gigabit per port. Key benefits of NETGEAR ProAv Line of businesses switches:

● Zero-touch install

● Rapid deployment

● High reliability

● Easy expandability

● Dedicated engineering services

● Next business day replacement

Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR said, “We are happy to be a part of InfoComm India 2022 the country’s foremost Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Integrated Experience technology show. The show brings together industry players and top-level decision-makers from across all industries, and provides industry players like us to tap into the vast potential presented by the Professional AudioVisual and Integrated Experience Technology markets of each country and region.” InfoComm India 2022 will host a gathering of the best and brightest luminaries in the Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Integrated Experience Technology sectors. 160 exhibiting companies, hailing from over 15 countries, will be presenting their innovations in Mumbai’s biggest exhibition space, spurring visitors to concretize their vision and elevate their projects and endeavors.

