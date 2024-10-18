NETGEAR Showcases Advanced AV line Switches and Cutting-Edge Wi-Fi 6 access points at Broadcast India 2024

- Advertisement -

NETGEAR, a global leader in networking solutions, demonstrates its latest innovations at Broadcast India 2024, the premier event for the broadcast, media, and infotainment industries. The transformative 3-day event, happening at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore NETGEAR’s advanced AV line switches and cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 access points, specifically designed to meet the evolving demands of modern broadcasting and media operations.

NETGEAR’s participation at Broadcast India 2024 underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering reliable networking solutions that empower broadcast and media professionals. The company’s AV line switches provide optimized workflows for high-bandwidth video and audio systems, while its Wi-Fi 6 access points offer the fastest speeds and most secure connections, ideal for high-density environments like studios, control rooms, and remote production sites. These solutions ensure smooth, uninterrupted media streaming and collaboration.

Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Country Senior Sales Director, Commercial at NETGEAR APAC

Talking about the event Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Country Senior Sales Director, Commercial at NETGEAR APAC said,“We are thrilled to participate in Broadcast India 2024, a gathering where the brightest minds in broadcast, media, and infotainment converge to share ideas and explore new opportunities. This event is an incredible opportunity to connect with leaders and innovators, learn from the best in the industry, and explore the latest technologies that will shape the future of broadcast and media.”

Recently, NETGEAR has entered a strategic partnership with Cineom, one of the leading players in the broadcast and media space. This collaboration strengthens NETGEAR’s position as a key provider of advanced networking solutions, combining Cineom’s expertise in media production and broadcast systems with NETGEAR’s innovative technologies. The partnership enhances the brand’s product portfolio by integrating advanced networking capabilities, offering users seamless integration, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced security. Together, NETGEAR and Cineom aim to set new standards for connectivity in the broadcast and media sectors.

“Our collaboration with Cineom not only strengthens our position in the broadcast and media space but also empowers businesses with the robust, secure, and scalable networking solutions they need to thrive in a competitive landscape,” Nagendra added.

NETGEAR’s innovative approach to networking solutions is positioning the company as a key player in the rapidly evolving broadcast, media, and infotainment industries. Broadcast India 2024 provides a platform for NETGEAR to showcase its ability to drive growth and deliver impactful solutions that address the evolving needs of the media sector. For more information or to engage with NETGEAR at the event, visit booth E-3 or reach out to the team onsite.

