NETGEAR Redefines Guest WiFi with its Most Compact Wall-mount Access Point WAX610W

NETGEAR® Inc., a global leader in intelligent networking solutions designed to power extraordinary experiences, announced the WAX610W, a compact, wall-mount Wi-Fi 6 access point designed to deliver high-performance, cost-effective connectivity for hospitality environments, multi-dwelling units (MDUs), and education settings. Created to simplify deployment and management while enhancing the guest and resident experience, the WAX610W combines enterprise-class performance with cloud-managed simplicity.

Delivering up to 1.8 Gbps of total throughput across dual bands, WAX610W helps to ensure fast, reliable wireless connectivity in high-density environments. It features one Gigabit PoE-In port for power and uplink, plus four Gigabit LAN ports to directly connect devices like IP phones, smart TVs, and projectors. With enterprise-grade security, seamless roaming, and remote management via NETGEAR Insight, it’s easy to scale and maintain and the optional Captive Portal enables a fully branded guest WiFi experience. The compact form factor and slim, elegant design fit easily into any interior while providing optimized omnidirectional coverage.

Mr. Nat Chidambaram, Senior Director, Product Management at NETGEAR

“Residential customers demand solutions that are reliable, yet unobtrusive,” said Mr. Nat Chidambaram, Senior Director, Product Management at NETGEAR. “The WAX610W access point–our smallest yet–blends seamlessly into its environment with an easily installed instant ceiling or wall mount. Managed by our Insight cloud platform, this AP is a quiet powerhouse.”

Reliable Coverage and Simple Installation

The WAX610W is compatible with client devices across Wi-Fi 4, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and supports mesh backhaul for flexible deployment. With NETGEAR’s Insight cloud management platform, IT teams can effectively segment traffic for administration, staff, guests, and IoT devices.

Purpose-built for modern hospitality and MDUs, the WAX610W connects to a Gigabit Ethernet switch to ensure maximum wired backhaul speed and features one PoE+ uplink port plus four additional Gigabit Ethernet ports for in-room connectivity. Bidirectional MU-MIMO and OFDMA enhance performance in dense client environments, enabling smooth streaming, rapid downloads, and responsive applications—key to improving guest satisfaction and reducing support tickets.

Compatibility and Security

The WAX610W is managed through NETGEAR Insight for enhanced security with centralized cloud and local control—no additional hardware controllers required. IT managers can deploy, monitor, and update networks remotely, standardize configurations across properties or campuses, and troubleshoot in real-time. WPA2/WPA3 Enterprise and Personal security, OWE for open networks, and up to eight SSIDs per access point, ease the process of meeting compliance and segmentation requirements.

Compatible with other NETGEAR Insight Managed Access Points, the WAX610W integrates with both wired and wireless Instant Mesh networks to extend coverage quickly and cost-effectively. It works seamlessly with current and legacy client devices, ensuring wide compatibility and easing future upgrades.

WAX610W Technical Specifications

WiFi 6 Technology: Business class Wi-Fi 6 performance (up to 1.8Gbps).

Business class Wi-Fi 6 performance (up to 1.8Gbps). NETGEAR Insight Managed: For ease of centralized Cloud management, no additional hardware needed.

For ease of centralized Cloud management, no additional hardware needed. Compatible with Insight Managed Access Points: Form a wired and/or wireless mesh network based on NETGEAR’s unique Instant Mesh technology.

Form a wired and/or wireless mesh network based on NETGEAR’s unique Instant Mesh technology. Multiple SSIDs: 8 separate wireless networks (SSIDs) can be used for administration, employees, guests, and IoT devices, including Wi-Fi surveillance cameras, thermostats, door locks, and sensors.

8 separate wireless networks (SSIDs) can be used for administration, employees, guests, and IoT devices, including Wi-Fi surveillance cameras, thermostats, door locks, and sensors. VLAN Support: Configure different VLANs on the LAN ports to prioritize the traffic like VoIP.

Configure different VLANs on the LAN ports to prioritize the traffic like VoIP. Flexible Connections: One Gigabit Ethernet port with Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) for ease of deployment plus four Gigabit ports.

One Gigabit Ethernet port with Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) for ease of deployment plus four Gigabit ports. Market-leading Support: 5-year warranty and next business day replacement.

Availability

The NETGEAR Insight Managed WiFi 6 Dual-band Gigabit PoE Access Point (WAX610W) is available now through NETGEAR’s authorized partners and resellers.

