NETGEAR Organizes Multi-City Meets for its Channel Partners

NETGEAR, the leading provider of Wi-Fi solutions is hosting a series of multi-city meets for its Channel Partners to introduce and educate them on its Pro AV product line. This segment has increased its usage of plug and play switching and has inspired NETGEAR to create switches specific to ProAV, M Series of Switches.

The host of events has kicked off from New Delhi, April 2022 and will continue till June 2022. The company is arranging these Training and Demo Sessions for its esteemed partners nationally in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities – viz New Delhi, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Indore, Mumbai, Cochin, Vijayawada and Chennai.

NETGEAR being a channel oriented company implements various Channel Partner programs from time to time. The various channel partner programs are announced to educate them to understand the product in a better way through interactive sessions and demos thereby providing them a hands-on experience on the Product usage and salient features. These types of customized channel partner events eventually help the partners to attend to their respective customers more efficiently with a proper knowhow of the product range and its benefits.

The event witnessed huge success with more than 75 partners attending the event in Delhi and Cochin and is expected to see more partners in the upcoming events. During the sessions NETGEAR focussed on Pro AV M4250 Series. This latest series of switches are developed and engineered for the growing audio, video over IP (AV over IP) market. These AV Line switches combine years of networking expertise with best practices from leading experts in the professional AV market.

Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR

Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR, said, “Our business in India is purely driven by the channel partners and therefore it is critical that we educate our partners about our offerings. With these multi-city meets we enable our partners with the right pitch to position our Pro AV product lines accurately to our customers in the competitive market.”

The M4250 switches are available in a range of configurations, and are designed for a clean integration with traditional rack-mounted AV equipment. AV codecs generally use 1Gbps or 10Gbps per stream and the AV Line of M4250 targets the widespread 1Gbps codecs. M4250 switches come pre-configured for standard audio and video signals. When requirements are more specific, an AV user interface offers customization with port-based profiles. For audio Dante, Q-SYS and AES67 profiles are available, as well as an AVB profile requiring an AVB license sold separately. For video the M4250 offers profiles for NVX, AMX, Q-SYS, NDI, Dante etc. as well as audio/ video/control mixed profiles. When multiple switches are used, NETGEAR IGMP PlusTM brings automation for you to just connect them together, or with M4300 and M4500 switches.

