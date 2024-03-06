NETGEAR Launches GS108X and GS108MX 8-Port Gigabit Switches

- Advertisement - -

NETGEAR introduces its latest unmanaged switches, the GS108X and GS108MX, designed to address the evolving demands of expanding businesses and the escalating speeds of connected devices. Both models feature 8 Gigabit Copper Ports, ensuring non-blocking uplink capabilities over extended distances. While the GS108X incorporates a 10Gig SFP+ Port, enabling high-speed connections spanning over 100 meters, the GS108MX offers a versatile 10G/Multi-Gig Port, automatically adjusting to accommodate device speeds ranging from 100M to 10G, including increments of 1G, 2.5G, and 5G.

As a business becomes more complex, the need for strong network connectivity grows with it. With more devices required to run day-to-day operations, business owners may find that they have outgrown the Ethernet connections on their router which is where the GS108X and GS108MX, Switch fit in. The cost-effective solution provides seamless connectivity to a router or a core switch for powerful networking with a smaller port count without compromising quality. With minimal management required, the GS108X and GS108MX are easy to set up and use for companies that may not have dedicated IT support.

Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director, India MEA South-East Asia Region, NETGEAR

Talking about the latest launch, Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director, India MEA South-East Asia Region, NETGEAR said, “The launch of our latest switches marks a pivotal moment for businesses seeking sustainable solutions without compromising performance. With a steadfast commitment to energy efficiency and rigorous durability testing, our switches deliver not only cost savings but also the reliability crucial for modern enterprises. Empowered with robust speeds across each port, they seamlessly manage high-demand applications, ensuring uninterrupted business operations with peace of mind.”

These switches come in a sturdy metal case that can live in a variety of places, including mounted on a wall or under a table. The fanless design also allows the switches to operate silently in a noise-sensitive environment. Enhanced with advanced features such as 802.1p traffic prioritization and jumbo frame support, these switches seamlessly integrate into sophisticated network infrastructures. The GS108X and GS108MX switches feed into the broader NETGEAR ecosystem, which provides a one-stop shop for all connectivity needs, with solutions that work seamlessly for an optimized network.

The technical specifications of GS108X and GS108MX Switches:

8x Gigabit Ethernet ports for high bandwidth devices – Connect devices instantly and give each device the Gigabit speed they need.

Connect devices instantly and give each device the Gigabit speed they need. Plug-and-play, automatic connectivity to your router – No need for an IT expert or a complicated user manual, just plug-and-play!

No need for an IT expert or a complicated user manual, just plug-and-play! Flexible mounting options (desktop or wall mount) – Adapts to your needs and configuration in a home or business environment.

Adapts to your needs and configuration in a home or business environment. LED to indicate activity on each port – Check port activity directly on the switch for network activity status.

Check port activity directly on the switch for network activity status. Auto-negotiation for automatic connection at the highest common speed between switch and end device – Get the best of your device connectivity automatically.

These switches come in a sturdy metal case that can live in a variety of places, including mounted on a wall or under a table. The fanless design also allows the switches to operate silently in a noise-sensitive environment. Advanced features of these switches which include 802.1p traffic prioritization and jumbo frame support allow for seamless integration with more sophisticated networks. The GS108X and GS108MX switches feed into the broader NETGEAR ecosystem, which provides a one-stop shop for all connectivity needs, with solutions that work seamlessly for an optimized network.

Pricing and Availability

The switches come with a Limited Lifetime warranty at no extra cost with product registration. The switches are available through authorized NETGEAR partners and other reseller channels (price on request).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NETGEAR

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.