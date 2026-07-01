NETGEAR introduces the next generation of Insight, advancing the future of AI-driven network management

- Advertisement -





NETGEAR®, Inc., a global leader in intelligent networking solutions, unveiled NETGEAR Insight 10.0, the next generation of its cloud network management platform and a major step toward AI-powered network operations for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and managed service providers (MSPs).

As organizations increasingly rely on AI applications, cloud services, connected devices, and distributed workforces, network infrastructure has become both more critical and more complex. Yet most SMEs lack the specialized teams and resources available to large enterprises. Insight 10.0 was designed to help close that gap—bringing enterprise-grade intelligence, AIOps, and operational simplicity to organizations that need to do more with less.

The future of network management is intelligent

The networking industry is entering a new era. Historically, network management platforms have focused on visibility and control. Increasingly, organizations need systems that can also interpret conditions, identify anomalies, recommend actions, and help administrators make faster decisions.

NETGEAR believes artificial intelligence will fundamentally transform how networks are deployed, operated, and optimized. Insight 10.0 represents the foundation of that vision, combining AI operations, cloud-native management, operational intelligence, and automation capabilities designed to evolve alongside the growing demands of modern enterprises.

Beyond simplifying management, the platform establishes the framework for AI-powered operations and future AI-defined networking capabilities that will help organizations move from reactive administration toward predictive, intent-driven network management.

Mr. Pramod Badjate, President and GM of NETGEAR Enterprise

“The future of networking is about giving organizations the intelligence to operate increasingly complex environments with confidence,” said Mr. Pramod Badjate, President and GM of NETGEAR Enterprise. “As AI transforms every business, networks must become more adaptive, more automated, and easier to operate. Insight 10.0 is the foundation for our vision of AIOps and AI-defined networking for the millions of small and medium-sized organizations that have historically been underserved by enterprise networking solutions. We’re bringing enterprise-class intelligence to businesses without enterprise-sized IT teams.”

Pillars of the NETGEAR Insight platform evolution

AI-powered operations

Networks are becoming increasingly dynamic as organizations adopt AI applications, cloud services, and distributed work environments. Insight 10.0 introduces a new approach to network operations by embedding intelligence directly into the management experience. Through contextual insights, proactive recommendations, and AI-assisted workflows, the platform helps IT teams and MSPs identify issues faster, reduce manual effort, and shift from reactive troubleshooting toward predictive operations. This is the first step in NETGEAR’s broader vision for AIOps.

Unified visibility and network intelligence

Modern networks generate vast amounts of operational data, but data alone does not create understanding. Insight 10.0 transforms visibility into actionable intelligence by providing a comprehensive view of network performance, device health, connectivity, and user experience from a single platform. By making complex environments easier to understand and manage, Insight enables organizations to make faster, more informed decisions that improve reliability, performance, and operational efficiency.

Simplicity at scale

As businesses grow, managing multiple sites, devices, users, and customers can quickly become overwhelming. Insight 10.0 is designed to remove complexity through intuitive workflows, streamlined navigation, flexible access controls, and simplified subscription management. Whether supporting a single organization or an entire portfolio of customer environments, administrators can scale operations without adding overwhelming administrative burden, enabling lean IT teams to focus more on strategic outcomes rather than routine management tasks.

Built on a secure cloud-native foundation

Insight 10.0 is built on NETGEAR’s secure cloud architecture, providing centralized management, designed to provide continuous availability, and resilient operations across distributed environments. By combining enterprise-grade reliability with the simplicity required by SMEs and MSPs, the platform delivers the foundation organizations need to confidently support growth, innovation, and future digital transformation initiatives.

Building the future of SME networking

NETGEAR believes small and medium-sized businesses deserve similar intelligence, automation, and operational capabilities available to the world’s largest enterprises—without the complexity that traditionally accompanies them.

Insight 10.0 marks an important milestone in that journey. By combining cloud-native management, AI-powered operations, and a growing foundation for AI-defined networking, NETGEAR is helping organizations move beyond simply managing networks toward operating them more intelligently.

As networking, security, cloud services, and AI continue to converge, Insight will serve as the platform through which NETGEAR delivers the next generation of innovation for SMEs and MSPs worldwide.

“We’ve had NETGEAR switches deployed across our own locations for years, and we’ve been part of the Insight development process since beta. So when we recommend Insight 10.0 to customers, we’re recommending something CTI actually runs on. The 10.0 release reflects the feedback we gave — the interface is sharper, onboarding is faster, and the platform handles the two things that cost integrators the most time: post-deployment troubleshooting and manual network configuration. That’s a meaningful change, and it shows up in how we deliver,” said Mr. Kenny Red, CTO at CTI.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NETGEAR

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 163