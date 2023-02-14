NETGEAR Hosts the AV Community in Mumbai to Discuss the growth of AV over IP Solutions

- Advertisement - -

NETGEAR, aleader in Pro AV solutions, organized a grand event for the AV community in Mumbai to discuss the growth of AV over IP solutions and its adoption and acceptance by customers. The brand understands the importance of key affiliations and associations that make the Pro AV industry work. From integration partners around the world, to AV companies helping to create new ways of working in a Pro AV environment, NETGEAR maintains relationships with a number of organizations.

The event was a huge success, witnessed by more than 100 attendees, including System Integrators, Partners, AV Professionals and Consultants. During the event, NETGEAR presented a live Product demo and discussed how its Pro AV line of products not only solves complex configuration issues with plug-n-play AV switches but also provides Professional Services from network design to installation assistance to the customers, System Integrator partners as well as AV OEMs. NETGEAR also assured to provide necessary assistance to the customers in all aspects may it be in terms of network design, presales, post-sales or training.

Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR

Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR said “We are delighted to host such events to tap into the vast potential present in the AV market by showcasing Pro AV product lines. Our business in India is purely driven by the channel partners and therefore it is critical that we educate our partners about our offerings. We are committed to the consistent delivery of best-in-class connected network solutions for the professional AV market. From our industry-leading product suite and unmatched service and support, the NETGEAR promise is to meet and exceed our commercial partners’ requirements at any stage of their growth journey.”

The AV over IP is a fast-growing market and for good reasons: high quality, low latency video and audio distribution with increased scalability has far more room for innovation. The company has more than 200 switching products in the portfolio that can be leveraged to power cameras and other security and surveillance products. With such a large portfolio customers are able to customize and order exactly the combination of their needs with room to expand for the future. These switches also provide businesses the ability to connect any type of AV over IP device, which offers flexible speed options from 1 Gigabit up to 100 Gigabit per port.

NETGEAR’s AV-focused division has been recently launched to concentrate on the needs of both the commercial and residential custom integration AV markets. This includes products that are only available in the AV distribution channel, design teams for Pro AV and Pro Wi-Fi installations, and software to help configure and manage wired and wireless networks.

