NETGEAR Highlights Advanced Networking Solutions at GITEX Global 2024, Setting New Industry Standards

NETGEAR presented its innovative offerings at GITEX Global 2024, the foremost technology exhibition hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This premier event unites tech enthusiasts, innovators, and industry leaders worldwide, fostering collaboration and showcasing the latest breakthroughs in networking technology.

At the event NETGEAR’s booth attracted a wide range of visitors, from business leaders to technology enthusiasts, eager to explore its Top-of-the-like networking solutions. NETGEAR’s executive team, including Manab Mallick, Senior Manager, Presales, APAC and MEA, Abhishek Anand, Senior Sales Manager, North, West, East India Meta and Bangladesh, and Annamalai AR, Business Head, Pro AV, Pro WiFi India, South Gulf Countries, South Africa, and Mauritius were on hand to engage with industry experts and address inquiries from the attendees. Their in-depth discussions highlighted the advanced technology and innovation embedded in NETGEAR’s product line, focusing on how the company’s solutions can empower businesses to build seamless, secure, and efficient networks.

A standout feature at the NETGEAR booth was its Cloud Managed Access Points, designed to deliver seamless connectivity, streamlined cloud management, and scalable solutions. These access points are perfect for businesses looking to boost network performance without compromising security. NETGEAR also highlighted its Pro AV solutions, which meet the rising demand for integrated audiovisual experiences across various sectors. Furthermore, the brand’s PoE Switches received notable attention for their capability to deliver power over Ethernet, making them fundamental for enterprises aiming to enhance network efficiency while minimizing complexity.

Mr. Manab Mallick, Senior Manager, Presales, APAC and MEA, NETGEAR

“We’re thrilled with the tremendous interest our solutions have garnered at GITEX GLOBAL 2024,” said Mr. Manab Mallick, Senior Manager, Presales, APAC and MEA, NETGEAR, “Our products are built to meet the evolving demands of businesses across the globe, and the engagement we’ve had with industry professionals here affirms our commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance networking solutions.”

As NETGEAR continues to lead the way in advanced networking technology, their participation in GITEX Global 2024 underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance solutions that drive business success in an increasingly digital world.

