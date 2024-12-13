NETGEAR Demonstrates Innovative Networking Solutions at MAHA SECURETECH EXPO 2024

- Advertisement -

NETGEAR, a global leader in networking solutions, participated in the esteemed MAHA SECURETECH EXPO 2024, a premier B2B exhibition that brought together industry leaders and organizations to showcase the latest innovations in security and technology. Held in Ahilyanagar, the expo provided a platform for highlighting transformative solutions that drive digital advancements across various sectors.

At the NETGEAR booth, the company presented its comprehensive Total Network Solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Known for their reliability, scalability, and high performance, these solutions are designed to keep businesses connected, boost productivity, and support growth. Live demonstrations offered attendees a firsthand look at how NETGEAR’s progressive technology simplifies complex networking challenges while ensuring seamless, high-quality connectivity.

NETGEAR®, a pioneer in advanced networking technologies since 1996, leads the industry with a range of award-winning products designed to simplify and enhance people’s lives. NETGEAR’s solutions empower collaboration and connection, offering mobile and cloud services for control and security, smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV, WiFi solutions, and gaming routers for enhanced online gameplay. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., NETGEAR has global offices. Connect with NETGEAR on LinkedIn and at NETGEAR.com

Mr. Devendra Lele, RSM – MAHARASHTRA & Business Head – NWE Africa

Speaking about the event, Mr. Devendra Lele, RSM – MAHARASHTRA & Business Head – NWE Africa said, “At NETGEAR, we remain committed to empowering SMEs with innovative networking solutions that meet their unique challenges. MAHA SECURETECH EXPO 2024 provided us with the ideal platform to engage with industry leaders and showcase our ability to deliver reliable, future-proof technology.”

The event was organized by R-Isha SecureTech Pvt. Ltd., under the visionary leadership of Managing Director and CEO, Rahul Mutha, who has over 25 years of experience in the security industry. Commenting on the expo, Mutha said” MAHA SECURETECH EXPO is a non-profit initiative designed to share knowledge and educate the Indian market and audiences about the latest advancements in security and technology. Our mission is to bring global innovation to the forefront while empowering domestic players and fostering collaboration across the industry.”

The expo showcased a diverse range of security technologies, with a particular emphasis on “Made in India” products, highlighting indigenous innovation. It attracted significant participation from business professionals and stakeholders across regions including Nashik, Sambhajinagar, Beed, Baramati, Delhi, Gujarat, Silvassa, and beyond, cementing its position as a premier platform for advanced technology solutions.

NETGEAR’s involvement in the MAHA SECURETECH EXPO 2024 reinforces its commitment to providing advanced solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. As demand grows for reliable and secure network infrastructure, NETGEAR continues to be a trusted partner, driving technological advancements across multiple industries.

