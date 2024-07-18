NETGEAR at InfoComm Asia – Experience the Latest in AV Networking Technology

- Advertisement -

NETGEAR, a leading provider of networking products for businesses of all sizes, is set to showcase its advanced AV solutions at InfoCommAsia 2024. At Booth L10, the NETGEAR Pro AV team will unveil their latest innovation: the M4350 series of fully managed AV switches. Additionally, the Pro AV Design Services Team will be onsite to answer any questions and provide expert insights.

Designed for even the most demanding AV-over-IP installations of up to thousands of endpoints, the M4350 series combines enterprise-class hardware with the simplicity of out-of-the-box multicast functionality and profile-based configuration. The M4350 series features redundant power supply options, PoE++, larger switching fabrics, 25G and 100G uplinks, and port speeds of 1G, 2.5G, 10G, 25G, and 100G. All of this is centrally managed by the NETGEAR Engage™ Controller.

As part of our show setup, we will be using the PR60X multi-WAN cloud-managed router. The PR60X guarantees ultra-fast connections with multi-gig and 10gbeports, plus dual-WAN failover. We will also be featuring our M4250 AV switches, Engage Controller, and Pro WiFi Access Points.

NETGEAR M4350: Purpose-Built for our Pro AV Community Building upon the success of the M4250 line of AV switches that pioneered a simpler way of network configuration with a great aesthetic, this line of a dozen models brings greater scale and redundancy when used on their own, or at the aggregation layer in concert with M4250 switches at the edge.

Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Senior Sales Director Commercial, NETGEAR APAC

Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Senior Sales Director Commercial, NETGEAR APAC said, “We are excited to showcase our latest advancements in AV networking technology at InfoComm Asia this year. Our groundbreaking AV-centric user interface simplifies the installation and configuration process, featuring pre-configured AV profiles certified by 250+ AV manufacturers. This ensures seamless integration across major audio, video, and lighting protocols, offering unmatched ease and reliability for our customers.”

Traditionally, AV professionals had to use a switch designed for IT purposes which takes a lot of time to understand and configure. They had to learn arcane IT commands and terms and/or hire an IT person to set it up. It was complicated and time-consuming. The M4350 solves this challenge out of the box for many installations with an AV-centric user interface and the Engage controller offering easy, port-based AV profiles to take the guesswork out of configuring a switch when needed. When M4250 switches paved the way for small to medium installations, M4350 models now bring scale and redundancy on their own or at the aggregation layer in concert with M4250 switches at the edge.

Additional M4350 Features:

Compact form factor – Standard 40cm (15.7in) depth, front-to-back cooling, fits in any network rack without requiring a server rack.

– Standard 40cm (15.7in) depth, front-to-back cooling, fits in any network rack without requiring a server rack. Redundant PSUs – One internal power supply can be protected by one or several modular power supplies, depending on the model.

– One internal power supply can be protected by one or several modular power supplies, depending on the model. High availability – Non-Stop Forwarding (NSF) provides advanced High Availability (HA) with hitless failover across the stack.

– Non-Stop Forwarding (NSF) provides advanced High Availability (HA) with hitless failover across the stack. SMPTE ST 2110 – Select models offer grandmaster and boundary clock mode for PTP, including profiles for SMPTE 2059-2 PTP, AES67 PTP, and AES-R16-2016 PTP.

– Select models offer grandmaster and boundary clock mode for PTP, including profiles for SMPTE 2059-2 PTP, AES67 PTP, and AES-R16-2016 PTP. NETGEAR IGMP Plus™ – Facilitates multicast setup to avoid flooding the network with AV-over-IP streams and allows switches to be easily connected without any additional configuration.

– Facilitates multicast setup to avoid flooding the network with AV-over-IP streams and allows switches to be easily connected without any additional configuration. Automatic Configuration – Auto-LAG and Auto-Trunk features make connecting multiple switches a breeze with automatic uplink configuration.

– Auto-LAG and Auto-Trunk features make connecting multiple switches a breeze with automatic uplink configuration. Quiet Operation – Controlled thermal and acoustics with intelligent fans configurable in Quiet Mode to minimize noise, or a bit noisier Cool Mode to minimize heat.

Controlled thermal and acoustics with intelligent fans configurable in Quiet Mode to minimize noise, or a bit noisier Cool Mode to minimize heat. Speed Flexibility – Uplink options include 10G for midsize audio or compressed video installations as well as 25G and 100G uplinks for larger scale uncompressed video deployments.

Uplink options include 10G for midsize audio or compressed video installations as well as 25G and 100G uplinks for larger scale uncompressed video deployments. Plenty of Power over Ethernet (PoE) – A variety of options for PoE+ and PoE++ including 10G Copper ports provide up to 3,000W of PoE budget to power AV-over-IP endpoints and other devices.

A variety of options for PoE+ and PoE++ including 10G Copper ports provide up to 3,000W of PoE budget to power AV-over-IP endpoints and other devices. Full Control – Standard web-based and command line user interfaces permit full switch configuration for those setups that demand special attention.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NETGEAR

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 108