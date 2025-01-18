NETGEAR Appoints New Country Sales Heads to Drive Growth and Strengthen Global Leadership

- Advertisement -

NETGEAR has announced the appointment of two key leaders to drive growth across strategic markets, Mr. Annamalai AR, formerly Senior Sales Head, has been appointed as the Country Sales Head for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, where he will lead efforts to deliver tailored networking solutions for the region’s dynamic needs. Meanwhile, Mr. Abhishek Anand, also a former Senior Sales Head, has been named the Country Sales Head for India, SAARC, and Mauritius, bringing his expertise to advance NETGEAR Enterprise’s presence and innovation in these diverse markets.

These strategic appointments reflect NETGEAR’s ongoing commitment to empowering leadership that drives innovation and strengthens market presence globally.

With over 11 years of dedicated service at NETGEAR, Annamalai AR will now oversee sales and operations across the MEA region, including Israel, Turkey, and North Africa. Annamalai’s track record of delivering exceptional results and his deep understanding of regional market dynamics uniquely position him to capitalize on growth opportunities in these strategically important markets.

“I am honoured to take on this expanded role and contribute to NETGEAR’s success in the MEA region. These markets present immense potential, and I look forward to building on our strong foundation to drive growth and deliver innovative solutions for our customers,” said Annamalai AR.

Abhishek, who has consistently exceeded expectations in his previous role, will now lead sales and operations for India, SAARC, and Mauritius. Known for his strategic insight and unwavering dedication, Abhishek is well-equipped to strengthen NETGEAR’s footprint in these regions.

“This new role is an exciting challenge, and I am eager to collaborate with our teams and partners to further enhance NETGEAR’s market leadership in India and neighbouring regions. Together, we will continue delivering impactful solutions to our customers,” said Abhishek.

Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, APAC Senior Director – Commercial, NETGEAR

Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, APAC Senior Director – Commercial, NETGEAR, praised the leadership of Annamalai and Abhishek, “Both Annamalai and Abhishek have been integral to NETGEAR’s success in their respective markets. Their leadership, dedication, and vision are essential as we continue to expand our global presence and redefine connectivity for customers worldwide.”

These appointments underline NETGEAR’s focus on fostering talent and accelerating growth in high-potential regions, aligning with the company’s mission to lead the future of connectivity.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NETGEAR

