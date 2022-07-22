NETGEAR Announces Great Offers on the Occasion of Amazon Prime Day

- Advertisement - -

NETGEAR, the leading provider of networking products announces to offer great discounts on the occasion of Amazon Prime Day Sale. The Amazon sale will kickstart from 23-24 July 2022, where the brand will be showcasing its entire product portfolio offering amazing discounts on various categories. The categories include – Wifi 6 AX Routers, Range Extenders, Mobile Routers, Orbi Mesh Routers, Pro Series – Mesh Routers and Orbi Mesh Routers with Satellites, etc. With NETGEAR’s range of innovative Wi-Fi routers, consumers can boost Wi-Fi signals and eliminate dead zones or get whole-home coverage with Orbi Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems to achieve the fastest network performance.

Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR

On this occasion Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR said, “We see the Amazon platform to be a huge marketplace with great potential to address our end customers worldwide. And Amazon Prime Days are those times of the year where customers can avail maximum benefits from the amazing offers at a very affordable price without compromising on quality, after-sales services and return policies. NETGEAR is offering the brand’s best-selling and award-winning product range in the series such as – XR1000 Gaming Routers, RBK50 Mesh Router, RBK352 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Routers, etc.”

NETGEAR has a huge range of award-winning Wi-Fi routers and networking products that powers both large and small homes and these wireless routers strike a perfect balance between features, performance, and value. The company strongly believes in providing a remarkable user experience for its valued customers over the years and is continuously coming up with innovative and trendy devices.

