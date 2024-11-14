NETGEAR and Mediacast Host Exclusive Event to Empower Turkey’s AV Professionals with Advanced AV-over-IP Solutions

- Advertisement -

Integral to its Global Expansion Strategy and to further its commitment to reinforce its business presence in the Turkish Market, NETGEAR, the global leader in networking solutions, is excited to partner with Mediacast, the official distributor of NETGEAR ProAV solutions in Turkey. Together they are hosting an exclusive partner event, aimed at equipping Turkish AV professionals with the latest insights on building efficient, scalable AV-over-IP systems on November 14, 2024, in Istanbul.

As Turkey’s AV industry continues to grow, fueled by sectors such as broadcasting, corporate events, and government projects, this event will provide valuable knowledge on the latest AV-over-IP innovations, key to building robust, future-proof AV infrastructures. Attendees will also experience hands-on demonstrations of NETGEAR’s AV product line, showcasing new features that enable secure, high-performance, and flexible AV networks.

Mr. Abhishek Anand, Business Head – META & NWE India, NETGEAR

“With the increasing demand for AV-over-IP solutions across Turkey, we see this event as a key opportunity for AV professionals to enhance their expertise with our innovative technologies,” said Mr. Abhishek Anand, Business Head – META & NWE India, NETGEAR. “Our previous event in January received an outstanding response, with partners and consultants joining from across Turkey. We look forward to welcoming them again, along with new solution partners to this collaborative learning experience.”

Mr. Peyman Dadpanah, Business Director at Mediacast Istanbul

Mr. Peyman Dadpanah, Business Director at Mediacast Istanbul added, “AV-over-IP is becoming a core requirement for projects in Turkey’s diverse AV sectors. This event offers valuable training for professionals seeking high-performance solutions for AV networks. By partnering with NETGEAR, we aim to empower our partners with the tools they need to meet the evolving demands of the AV industry.

This training event underscores NETGEAR’s commitment to driving innovation and professional development within the AV industry. Through live demonstrations and interactive sessions, attendees will gain firsthand experience and valuable insights into NETGEAR’s Pro AV product portfolio, reinforcing the company’s position as a leader in delivering seamless connectivity and superior AV network performance.

