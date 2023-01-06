NETGEAR amongst the Top 5 Companies in India in the Switching and WLAN Segment: IDC Report

- Advertisement - -

India’s networking market which comprises Ethernet Switches, Routers, and WLAN segments has witnessed unprecedented growth with regard to vendor revenue during the third quarter of FY22 according to a special report published by IDC (International Data Corporation). NETGEAR, a global networking company providing hardware for consumers, businesses, and service providers is now amongst the top 5 companies in India in the switching and WLAN segment by IDC.

As the world continues to adopt technologies such as audio, video and control over Ethernet as their delivery method of choice, NETGEAR is working to pave the way for new and improved experiences across developing industries through its products. Over the years, NETGEAR Business has led the way by successfully enabling more than 50 million businesses worldwide. These products combine years of networking from leading experts with unmatched ease of use, reliability, and cost savings that benefit all networked AV solutions.

NETGEAR is looking at increased performance in operations due to rising demand for premium Wi-Fi mesh systems and 5G mobile hotspots in retail and service channels. Since there has been an unprecedented rise in robust networking solutions, the brand being a primary player is pushing its attention to Internet-connected lifestyle devices including laptops, smartphones, IoT devices, speakers and Television for Smart Homes.

Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR

Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR, said, “We are delighted to be among India’s top 5 Switching & WLAN brands. We are grateful to our partners and customers for making it possible. Our business ofisgs are equipped with better hardware, advanced features, easy to setup, comes at a right price and longest warranty which makes us one of the best brands in the industry.”

The Worldwide design & development of NETGEAR’s Access points is done at its Research Center, Bangalore. The company has a large office space of around 75,000 Sqft in Bangalore where they have engineers working on software for Consumer products, Insight cloud management and hotspots. The brand engages more than 500+ Engineers direct and indirect, work for the design and development of NETGEAR products in India.

NETGEAR is set to gain more momentum in terms of sales and scalability in the coming years. It is pushing its energy to take on the market in a big way and imprint more of the Indian networking market. The company is set to build on more innovations this year to drive more conscious and widespread growth in the networking market. NETGEAR is also in the process of signing LoI (Letter of Intent) for setting up the largest manufacturing unit in Chennai which will be the 1st “Make in India” for the world.

