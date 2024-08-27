NETGEAR all set to Showcase its ProAV Innovations at InfoComm India 2024

- Advertisement -

NETGEAR, a global leader in networking products that connect people and power businesses, is thrilled to announce its participation in InfoComm India 2024, India’s premier professional audiovisual (Pro AV) exhibition. The event will be held from September 3-5, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in the industry’s calendar.

At InfoComm India 2024, NETGEAR will showcase its cutting-edge ProAV line, designed to meet the growing demands of the professional AV over IP market. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to explore these high-performance solutions firsthand, gaining valuable insights into the future of AV over IP applications. NETGEAR’s ProAV product line is known for its reliability, performance, and ease of use, making it the go-to choice for businesses seeking high-quality networking solutions for audiovisual applications.

Mr. Richard Jonker, Vice President of Commercial Business Development NETGEAR

In a momentous first, Mr. Richard Jonker, Vice President of Commercial Business Development NETGEAR will make his inaugural visit to India, underscoring NETGEAR’s commitment to the Indian market. Richard Jonker’s visit highlights the strategic importance of India in NETGEAR’s global growth strategy, as the company continues to expand its presence in the rapidly evolving Pro AV industry.

As a gesture of appreciation to the industry, NETGEAR will be giving away one of its high-performance switches to each participating brand at InfoComm India 2024. This initiative is aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation within the Pro AV community, providing brands with the opportunity to experience the superior quality and performance that NETGEAR’s products offer.

