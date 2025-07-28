NETGEAR Advances B2B Evolution with New Head of Systems Engineering and Launch of Professional Services for Business Customers

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

NETGEAR® Inc., a global leader in intelligent networking solutions designed to power extraordinary experiences, unveiled the next step in delivering on its goals for NETGEAR for Business. Mr. Massimo Mazzeo Ocello, newly appointed VP of Global Systems Engineering, Customer Support and Services, introduced a new catalog of professional service offerings for NETGEAR Business customers. Starting today, the company’s first service offering will be available to its commercial AV customers.

Mazzeo joined NETGEAR in April 2025, bringing more than 20 years of international leadership experience across systems engineering, technical pre-sales, product management, and managed services, with deep expertise in networking, wireless, and cloud-based solutions. Coming to NETGEAR from RUCKUS/Commscope, he is known for building high-performing, customer-focused teams, developing scalable processes, and delivering impactful technical programs.

Reporting to NETGEAR for Business President and GM Pramod Badjate, Mazzeo will help to bring the business unit’s previously announced objective to life – to strip away complexity, remove friction and deliver powerful solutions that are right sized, easy to purchase and simple to deploy.

Mr. Pramod Badjate, President and GM of NETGEAR for Business

“I’m excited to have Massimo on the team. His leadership style, a combination of strategic vision and operational precision, has helped organizations to innovate and succeed in highly competitive markets,” said Mr. Pramod Badjate, President and GM of NETGEAR for Business. “He’s already made great strides at NETGEAR, and this initial service offering is just the first proof point. With more to come as well as his plans for engineering and support, we’re elevating what AV and IT customers can expect and achieve with business networking from NETGEAR.”

Flawless Execution, Hands-on Support

While NETGEAR’s professional services catalog will support the needs of AV and IT customers with a phased approach over time, the first offering is strictly AV-focused.

Mr. Massimo Mazzeo Ocello, VP of Global Systems Engineering, Customer Support and Services, NETGEAR

“The key goal of NETGEAR’s professional services is to simplify both AV-over-IP and IT rollouts while making the fundamental shift to outcome-driven engagements that go well beyond product delivery,” said Mr. Massimo Mazzeo Ocello, VP of Global Systems Engineering, Customer Support and Services, NETGEAR. “The idea of professional services is well-established in the IT industry, but we’ve seen the demand for the same kind of support for AV implementations skyrocket in recent years and felt the time was right to start there.”

NETGEAR for Business pioneered AV-over-IP technology, helping businesses, customers, and employees power and connect to extraordinary experiences and on-site engineering assistance will help to aid in that endeavor. This new tier of service will help to ensure the smooth operation of critical installations and live events when there is no room for error. The design of the offering was based on NETGEAR’s nearly 30 years of proven expertise and success, as well as feedback from the company’s more than 450 AV manufacturing partners.

“The conversations I’ve had with customers and partners have shown that they increasingly expect more than just great hardware and software—they want expertise, risk mitigation, and confidence that their solution will work the first time. This is especially true in Commercial AV and Broadcast deployments where complexity is high and integration skills matter,” Mazzeo continued.

NETGEAR professional services are geared to:

Ensure reliable, successful installations

Accelerate time to value

Reduce deployment risk for customers and partners

Provide customers with a trusted business partner, not just a vendor

Looking Ahead: More Services Coming Soon

This launch marks the beginning of a phased rollout, with future offerings to include advanced design and planning, training and certification programs, premium support tiers, and more.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NETGEAR

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 71