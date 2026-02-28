NETGEAR Academy Unifies 12 Leading AV Manufacturers on One Free Training Platform

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

NETGEAR®, Inc., a global leader in intelligent networking solutions designed to power extraordinary experiences, continues the expansion of the NETGEAR Academy (academy.netgear.com). The platform now features free training content from twelve leading AV and broadcast technology manufacturers, making it the industry’s most comprehensive and accessible source of AV-over-IP professional education.

Asia Pacific’s AV and broadcast markets are undergoing rapid transformation as organizations across enterprise, education, government, and live production sectors accelerate their migration to IP-based infrastructure. Yet a well-documented skills shortage, particularly in AV-over-IP networking, continues to challenge integrators, IT teams, and managed service providers across the region.

NETGEAR Academy’s collaborative model is designed to solve this. Rather than siloed, manufacturer-specific training, the platform provides a unified learning environment where professionals build complementary knowledge across the full AV-IT stack. Courses from both NETGEAR and its ecosystem of industry partners cover networking fundamentals, AV-over-IP protocols, system configuration, troubleshooting, and real-world deployment strategies.

What distinguishes NETGEAR Academy from conventional manufacturer training is its deliberately vendor-agnostic design. Partner course content sits alongside NETGEAR’s own curriculum, giving learners a holistic understanding of how different technologies, products, and methodologies work together in real deployments, regardless of which brands are specified on a project.

The platform holds AVIXA® accreditation, allowing learners to earn Renewal Units (RUs) toward their CTS (Certified Technology Specialist) and ANP (AV Networking Professional) certifications.

Mr. Gus Marcondes, Global Training Manager at NETGEAR Enterprise

“Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets for AV-over-IP, and the demand for skilled professionals is outpacing supply,” said Mr. Gus Marcondes, Global Training Manager at NETGEAR Enterprise. “NETGEAR Academy was built on the belief that the AV industry thrives when knowledge is shared across the entire ecosystem. By offering free training on the full AV over IP ecosystem, including a growing roster of third-party manufacturers, we’re giving integrators, IT teams, and broadcast engineers in APAC the end-to-end education they need to deploy and manage modern AV systems with confidence.”

Twelve Manufacturers, one Free Platform:

NETGEAR Academy’s 3rd Party Manufacturer Training Program now brings together content from twelve leading industry players on a single, free platform. These include Allen & Heath, AVB Academy, Crestron, Dante by Audinate, Lightware, MuxLab, NDI, Powersoft, PTZOptics, Q-SYS, SDVoE Alliance, and Sennheiser.

All training content is available at no cost to learners and can be accessed on-demand, anytime, anywhere, removing traditional barriers to professional development for AV and IT practitioners across the region.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NETGEAR

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 131