NetApp’s Storage Solutions Help Sheela Foam Sleep Better at Night

NetApp, a global cloud-led, data-centric software company announced the success of its partnership with Sheela Foam, India’s largest manufacturer of mattress foam and one of the largest foam producers in the world. Through this association, Sheela Foam was able to adopt a modern, robust, and agile storage system that could support the firm’s business and growth capabilities.

Sheela Foam’s mattress brand Sleepwell, is one of the most popular mattress retailers in India generating $350M in revenue annually with around 10,000 stores across the country. The company sought a 24/7 data management partner that could support its crucial application environment to achieve its business goals.

Sheela Foam relied heavily on its ERP system to ensure that data is available at any time so that customers and partners can receive the mattresses and foam in real-time. Sheela Foam chose NetApp, which deployed a standby system with professional services to power the former’s data management capabilities. With this, the leading mattress brand saw its storage performance increase by 2X, enabling significant optimization in shop floor and supply chain efficiency. NetApp E-Series storage system helped in streamlining its financial processes like invoice generation and transactions.

Powered by NetApp’s storage system, Sheela Foam saw improved performance, higher customer satisfaction and increased efficiency—with zero impact to production workloads. The reliability of the storage backed by NetApp Professional Services, gives Sheela Foam the confidence that its applications would not experience any unplanned downtime.

Sharing his thoughts on the success of this partnership, Pertisth Mankotia, CIO, Sheela Foam said, “In a world built around data-driven decision making, our focus is on improving the quality of our data. At Sheela Foam, data must flow efficiently and effectively from our manufacturing units to dealers and distributors in order to facilitate an integrated value chain. Our system is not just connected to end customers, but to distributors and retailers as well. To make sure that we are delivering a high-quality customer experience, our storage needs to be fast, available, and responsive.”

Puneet Gupta, Managing Director, NetApp India Marketing and Services, added, “Practically every industry imaginable is driven by data and technology today. This fuels our drive to innovate to meet customer requirements. We are proud to have played a role in defining Sheela Foam’s success story. Their ability to deliver a seamless customer experience driven by data sets them apart. It is rewarding to see them reap benefits from our solutions and pave the way for a digitally transformed business.”

With the remarkable success Sheela Foam has seen through the initial implementation of the NetApp E-Series storage solution, the brand has opted to purchase another system within just six months of initial implementation. Today, their entire distribution of 10,000 stores is connected to NetApp storage, serving critical data and applications to users across the company’s entire network.

