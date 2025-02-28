NetApp Unveils Storage Innovations to Empower Indian Enterprises at INSIGHT Xtra

- Advertisement -

NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company, has unveiled a transformative vision and solutions portfolio for empowering enterprises. Launched at INSIGHT Xtra, the India edition of its flagship global conference, the company showcased its latest advancements in unified storage solutions aimed at fuelling innovation in the data and AI space.

Organisations have to reimagine their data strategy to access the data flexibility and confidence they need to successfully modernise their IT operations to drive efficient innovation. To this end, NetApp announced updates to its enterprise storage portfolio, delivering new NetApp ASA A-Series systems designed to accelerate and consolidate block workloads for organisations of any size. Alongside the announcement of new cyber resiliency capabilities, these systems enable customers to leverage intelligent data infrastructure framework to create silo-free data infrastructure that both runs on and is built for intelligence. The updates are a part of the intelligent data infrastructure that is ecosystem of integrations between unified data, storage, intelligent service solution, all built on top of NetApp ONTAP encompassing 6 s’ of security, savings, simplicity, sustainability, scalability and smart.

India’s Growing AI Potential: Key Insights from NetApp’s Data Complexity Report

NetApp’s 2024 Data Complexity Report highlights the rapidly evolving role of AI and data in India’s economic transformation:

69% of Indian enterprises have optimized their data to make AI effective or competitive—significantly higher than many global counterparts.

32% and 39% of Indian tech leaders rank data management and infrastructure as their top current and future investment priorities, respectively.

72% of businesses reported a sharp rise in security challenges due to AI adoption, signalling the need for robust, scalable, and secure solutions.

This growth is occurring against the backdrop of a larger revolution – generative AI is expected to contribute up to $1.5 trillion to India’s GDP by 2030, positioning the country as a leader in AI-driven economic transformation.

Mr. Krish Vitaldevara, Senior Vice President, Core Platforms, NetApp

Highlighting the need for agility and security to meet the accelerated AI needs of Indian businesses, Mr. Krish Vitaldevara, Senior Vice President, Core Platforms, NetApp said, “Indian enterprises are quickly progressing in AI, setting new standards in innovation. As the country progresses through the next wave of digital transformation, businesses will need foundational infrastructure that is optimised for speed and scale. Our announcements will help meet this need while maintaining the strictest standards in security.”

The new high-performance NetApp ASA A-Series systems make block storage available to companies of every size for mission-critical apps like databases and virtual machines. They are ideal for smaller deployments including remote or branch offices.

Simplicity : Customers can use the NetApp ASA systems to modernise their operations with effortless storage which they can deploy in minutes, provision in seconds, and protect with one click. Common management workflows across the entire storage environment, including NAS and SAN, enable customers to enjoy simplicity at scale that can grow into the future.

: Customers can use the NetApp ASA systems to modernise their operations with effortless storage which they can deploy in minutes, provision in seconds, and protect with one click. Common management workflows across the entire storage environment, including NAS and SAN, enable customers to enjoy simplicity at scale that can grow into the future. Speed and Scale : Customers can operate faster and more agilely with a storage architecture that delivers consistent performance and the flexibility to start small and scale to PBs of capacity. Built-in business continuity, a 99.9999% data availability guarantee, and a ransomware recovery guarantee help reduce operational risks for customers so they can operate worry-free.

: Customers can operate faster and more agilely with a storage architecture that delivers consistent performance and the flexibility to start small and scale to PBs of capacity. Built-in business continuity, a 99.9999% data availability guarantee, and a ransomware recovery guarantee help reduce operational risks for customers so they can operate worry-free. Affordability: Customers benefit not only from upfront costs 30-50 percent lower than competitive systems, but also from better return on investment driven by up to 97 percent lower power consumption and low operational overhead when modernising to all-flash ASA.

Mr. Puneet Gupta, Vice President and Managing Director, NetApp India/SAARC

Speaking about the opportunities in India, Mr. Puneet Gupta, Vice President and Managing Director, NetApp India/SAARC said, “Data sits at the core of technology advancements. Our unified storage solutions empower businesses to extract the maximum value from their data, enabling them to grow securely, sustainably, and strategically. NetApp is committed to being a long-term partner in this journey of transformation.”

Celebrating Innovation and Partnerships

INSIGHT Xtra 2025 concluded with the ninth edition of the NetApp Innovation Awards, honouring customers and partners who have demonstrated exemplary innovation in leveraging NetApp solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NetApp

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 131