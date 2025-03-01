NetApp Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Results

- Advertisement -

NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company, reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on January 24, 2025.

Mr. George Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, NetApp

“The strength of our business model yielded operating margin ahead of and EPS in-line with expectations, despite Q3 top line performance below our standards,” said Mr. George Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, NetApp. “We are taking action to enhance our execution and improve our momentum. I remain confident in our position as the supplier of choice for AI and other data-driven workloads and our ability to achieve our long-term financial goals and deliver increasing shareholder value. Our portfolio has never been stronger, delivering a modern approach to hybrid, multicloud infrastructure and data management and giving customers the ability to leverage the power of their entire data estate simply, securely, and sustainably.”

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues: $1.64 billion, compared to $1.61 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024; a year-over-year increase of 2%. Hybrid Cloud segment revenue: $1.47 billion, compared to $1.46 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Public Cloud segment revenue: $174 million, compared to $151 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

$1.64 billion, compared to $1.61 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024; a year-over-year increase of 2%. Billings2: $1.71 billion, compared to $1.69 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024; a year-over-year increase of 2%.

$1.71 billion, compared to $1.69 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024; a year-over-year increase of 2%. All-flash array ARR: $3.8 billion, compared to $3.4 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024; a year-over-year increase of 10%.

$3.8 billion, compared to $3.4 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024; a year-over-year increase of 10%. Net income: GAAP net income of $299 million, compared to $313 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024; non-GAAP net income of $397 million, compared to $410 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

GAAP net income of $299 million, compared to $313 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024; non-GAAP net income of $397 million, compared to $410 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Earnings per share: GAAP net income per share of $1.44, compared to $1.48 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024; non-GAAP net income per share of $1.91, compared to $1.94 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

GAAP net income per share of $1.44, compared to $1.48 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024; non-GAAP net income per share of $1.91, compared to $1.94 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Cash, cash equivalents and investments: $2.26 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

$2.26 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Cash provided by operations: $385 million, compared to $484 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

$385 million, compared to $484 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Share repurchases and dividends: Returned $306 million to stockholders through share repurchases and cash dividends.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NetApp

