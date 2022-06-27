NetApp Recognizes Strategic Partners at its FY22 APAC Partner Excellence Awards

- Advertisement -

NetApp, a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the winners of its annual Asia-Pacific (APAC) Partner Excellence Awards at the NetApp Partner Summit 2022. These awards recognize partners that have demonstrated success in delivering new cloud experiences, unlocking greater business value for their customers, while driving impressive revenue growth over the past financial year.

The Award recipients showed outstanding results in NetApp solutions sales in cloud, AI, data protection, FlexPod and ONTAP by building specializations in key focus areas via the NetApp Unified Partner Program. The award-winning NetApp Unified Partner Program enables participating partners to accelerate business growth, increase margin opportunities, and attain an optimal return on their relationship with NetApp and their customers.

Over the last year, NetApp has evolved its Unified Partner Program to better reflect the changing needs of customers. Partners are now working with NetApp in new ways, embracing the need to sell solutions, not just products, to address emerging customer demands and challenges in a data-driven digital world powered by the cloud. With NetApp’s industry-leading portfolio of hybrid cloud data services and data management solutions, partners are well-positioned to help enterprises transition to the next stage of their digital transformation journeys and unlock the power of data wherever it resides: on-premises, in multiple public cloud environments, or anywhere in between.

Mr. Ganesan Arumugam, director, Channel Sales, NetApp India

“Our partners are the backbone of our business, and as technologies and customer demands continue to evolve, we invest heavily in developing a strong partner ecosystem. We are proud to recognize their efforts, and achievements in helping us grow our business. In a dynamic world, data has become the new oil, and the cloud has become the IT infrastructure of choice. Amidst this, we are confident that our partners will continue to deliver and excel in helping us to unlock the best of cloud for our customers”, said Mr. Ganesan Arumugam, director, Channel Sales, NetApp India. APAC Partner Excellence Award Winners for NetApp’s Fiscal Year 2022 (FY’22):

Growth Partner of the Year: Softcell Technologies Global Pvt Ltd. (India)

New Account Acquisition Partner of the Year: Otsuka Corporation (Japan)

Cloud Partner of the Year: Meridian IT Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Solution Innovation (4 winners): HKBN Enterprise Solutions Ltd. (Hong Kong) PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika (Indonesia) Kanematsu Electronics Ltd. (Japan) KL Information Communication (Korea)

Service Partner of the Year: Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation (Japan)

GSI Partner of the Year: Fujitsu Asia Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Distributor of the Year: Zero One Technology Co Ltd. (Taiwan)

Partner of the Year: HwaCom Systems Inc. (Taiwan)

