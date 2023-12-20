NetApp recognises innovation-driven partners at NetApp Xcelerate

- Advertisement - -

NetApp recently hosted Xcelerate 2023, a summit to celebrate the strength of their channel partner network. Over the course of the three-day event, held in Udaipur between 14th and 16th December, NetApp leaders and channel partners converged to discuss strategies for finding opportunities amidst disruption, and driving 2X growth.

During the summit, NetApp leaders shared with the company’s partners and distributors their vision for unlocking scale and agility in the cloud, the importance of value-added distribution in an evolving channel landscape, the critical role of partnerships, and more. In addition, outstanding partners were awarded for their significant contributions in delivering innovative cloud experiences, propelling revenue growth, and unlocking substantial business value for their customers throughout the previous fiscal year. The Partner of the Year award was bagged by Binary Global Ltd., while Ingram Micro India Pvt. Ltd. took home the title of Distribution Excellence.

Mr. Ganesan Arumugam, Director, Channel Sales, NetApp India

Speaking at the summit, Mr. Ganesan Arumugam, Director, Channel Sales, NetApp India said, “In an ever-evolving tech landscape, our partners play a pivotal role in enabling customers to keep pace with the latest advancements. Xcelerate 2023 provides a platform to celebrate their achievements, while highlighting our vision for their continued growth and success. In a world where intelligent data infrastructure is a key driver of change within organisations, we are confident that our partners will continue to shine and help deliver innovative solutions to customers.”

Speaking about the recognition as Partner of the Year, Mr. Sukhvinder Dhingra, Director, Binary Global Ltd. said, “We’re deeply honored by the recognition at NetApp Xcelerate. We are committed to delivering cutting-edge cloud experiences driving substantial business value and NetApp has been a key enabler. This recognition inspires us to keep innovating.”

Over the past year, NetApp has made several advancements to its partner program- Partner Sphere. This program revolutionises the company’s partner engagement model through innovative enablement programs. In addition, NetApp partners are now equipped with 11 service-certified tracks and 19 solution competencies covering flash, cloud, customer services, and various service models. As a result, their capabilities have expanded beyond merely supplying products, to delivering implementation, deployment, and managed services.

