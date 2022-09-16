NetApp India celebrates the success of their channel partners at Xcelerate 2022

- Advertisement - -

NetApp, a global cloud-led, data-centric software company recently hosted Xcelerate 2022 – an event that brought about the strength of its channel partner network and focused on accelerating growth through innovation and collaboration.

The summit, which was held from September 14 to 16 in Darjeeling, saw NetApp leaders, channel partners, distributors, and alliances gather to understand how they can together unlock the best of cloud for their customers.

Xcelerate 2022 recognised NetApp’s top performing partners for their contributions in delivering new cloud experiences, driving revenue growth, and unlocking business value for their customers during the last financial year (FY’22). The award for Partner of the Year was bagged by Hitachi Systems India Pvt Ltd., while Binary Global Ltd. was recognised as Partner of the Year (Business Excellence), and Distributor of the Year was won by Redington (India) Ltd.

Speaking at the summit, Mr. Ganesan Arumugam, director, Channel Sales, NetApp India, said, “Our business relies largely on our partners, therefore as technologies and customer demands advance, we make significant investments in creating a robust partner ecosystem. Xcelerate 2022 honours their contributions to NetApp India’s growth. With digital transformation and technologies continuing to advance at a rapid rate, we can confidently state that data has replaced oil in today’s dynamic world, and the cloud is becoming the preferred IT infrastructure. Amidst this, we are confident that our partners will continue to outperform and aid us in enabling the best cloud capabilities for our clients.”

“We work with our customers at the forefront of innovation and technology, and we are able to achieve this because of our in-depth knowledge of and use of NetApp’s powerful hybrid multi-cloud portfolio and flexible consumption models,” said one of the partners sharing their experience of innovating with NetApp.

Over the last year, NetApp, along with its partners, has been working to provide systems, software, and cloud services that enable customers to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, at every stage of their cloud journey. Owing to NetApp’s market-leading portfolio of hybrid cloud data services and data management solutions, partners are well-positioned to assist businesses in their transition to the next stage of their digital transformation journey. At the same time, they work along with customers to help them unlock the power of data wherever it resides: on-prem and in various public cloud environments. NetApp Partner Summit Award Winners for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY’22):

Partner of the Year – Hitachi Systems

Partner Excellence – Binary Global

Distributor of the Year – Redington

Enhanced Software Solutions Pvt Ltd., SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd., Twenty-Two by 7 Solution Pvt Ltd., Onnivation Ventures Pvt Ltd., Softcell Technologies Global Pvt Ltd., Tech Data Advanced Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd., and Ingram Micro India Pvt Ltd. Were among the other winners.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.