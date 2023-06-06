NetApp Celebrates Pride Month to create a diverse and inclusive environment that celebrates the uniqueness of every individual

- Advertisement - -

Every year, June is observed as Pride Month, a time to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights, diversity, and inclusion. It is an opportunity to honour achievements, promote equality, and work towards creating a more accepting world. Love, acceptance, and progress for all.

NetApp firmly believes in creating a diverse and inclusive environment that celebrates the uniqueness of every individual.

Ravi Chhabria, Managing Director, NetApp India.

“In today’s increasingly socially conscious world, prioritising diversity and inclusion is paramount. Diversity within the organisation is not just a reflection of the communities that we live in, but is essential for us, as a creativity-fuelled organisation. It is very important that we are all able to contribute our fullest and respect every individual. ‘Proud @NetApp’ – our dedicated charter for gender diversity promotes a safe, open, and inclusive culture that empowers the LGBTQIA+ community and allies. I take great pride in being an ally, not just during the Pride month but all through the year.” Said Ravi Chhabria, Managing Director, NetApp India.

Sujoy Das, Financial Analyst and Lead, ‘Proud@NetApp’ & ‘NetAbled’, NetApp India.

“As a differently abled queer individual, I have had my own share of challenges to navigate – both personally and professionally. In fact, my passion for diversity and inclusion initiatives was rooted in the reality of wanting to be accepted in the mainstream society. I believe that everyone should feel comfortable embracing their true self and seeking assistance when needed. This is where an inclusive workplace can make a significant difference and contribute positively.” “I am fortunate to be part of NetApp, a company that fully embraces who I am and provides invaluable support. NetApp’s commitment to inclusion has not only facilitated my personal growth but has also inspired me to advocate for a more inclusive society – not just during the Pride Month, but every single day.” Said Sujoy Das, Financial Analyst and Lead, ‘Proud@NetApp’ & ‘NetAbled’, NetApp India.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.